The Court of Arbitration for Sport has confirmed receipt of an appeal filed by the Senegalese Football Federation challenging the decision that awarded the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title to Morocco.

In a media release dated 25 March, CAS said the appeal was directed against both the Confederation of African Football and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, following the controversial ruling that declared Senegal to have forfeited the final.

CAF’s Appeal Board had earlier overturned Senegal’s 1–0 extra-time victory, awarding Morocco a 3–0 win after determining that Senegal breached competition regulations during the final played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

According to CAS, the Senegalese federation is seeking to have the CAF decision set aside and to be recognised as the rightful AFCON champions. It also requested a suspension of procedural deadlines pending full notification of the grounds for CAF’s ruling.

“A CAS Arbitral Panel will be appointed to consider this matter,” the statement said, adding that a procedural timetable will follow once the panel is constituted.

CAS further explained that, under its rules, Senegal has 20 days to submit its detailed legal arguments, after which CAF and Morocco will have another 20 days to respond. However, it noted that it is too early to determine when a final hearing will take place.

CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb said the body is prepared to handle the dispute and will ensure fairness in the process.

“CAS is perfectly equipped to resolve this type of dispute, with the assistance of expert and independent arbitrators,” he said. “We understand that teams and fans are eager to know the final decision, and we will ensure that arbitration proceedings are conducted as swiftly as possible, while respecting the right of all parties to a fair hearing.”

The appeal marks the latest chapter in one of the most contentious finals in AFCON history. The controversy began during the final in Rabat when Senegalese players briefly walked off the pitch in protest after a late penalty was awarded to Morocco. Although the match resumed and Senegal went on to win in extra time, CAF later ruled that the walk-off constituted a breach of its regulations.

Senegal’s government has since rejected the verdict as “grossly unjust” and called for an independent investigation into suspected corruption within CAF, signalling strong political backing for the legal challenge.

On the other hand, Morocco’s football federation has welcomed CAF’s decision, insisting its appeal was aimed at ensuring strict adherence to the rules rather than disputing the sporting outcome.

“The goal of this step was not to challenge the athletic performance, but to ensure respect for the laws and the integrity of the competition,” the Moroccan federation said in an earlier statement.

With the case now before CAS, attention shifts to the global arbitration body, whose final ruling could either restore Senegal’s on-field victory or uphold Morocco’s administrative triumph.