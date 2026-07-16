The Kano State Hisbah Board has prohibited the downloading and distribution of films via phones across the state.

The board’s Deputy Commander-General (DCG), Mujahid Aminuddeen, announced the decision via a WhatsApp message on Thursday, The Punch reported.

Mr Aminuddeen said the board introduced the measure to preserve public morality and promote adherence to Islamic values.

He explained that the directive came after the board received complaints that some operators used mobile phones to share pornographic films and other video materials considered offensive to Islamic teachings and the state’s cultural norms.

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Mr Aminuddeen said: “The board has deployed its personnel to monitor compliance through routine patrols and enforcement operations across the state.

“Anyone found violating the directive will face legal action in accordance with the laws of Kano State.”

Earning

Furthermore, Mr Aminuddeen advised those affected by the ban to pursue alternative lawful sources of income.

He added that the directive sought to shield young people from harmful content and safeguard societal values.

He attributed the increasing moral decadence among young people to their exposure to indecent films and videos.

Backstory

The board has introduced several initiatives in recent years to uphold Islamic values and maintain public morality.

It restricts activities and content that it considers contrary to the state’s religious and cultural standards.

In 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the board banned male Disc Jockeys (DJs) from performing at female-only events across the state.

The board’s Commander General, Aminu Daurawa, announced that only women could officiate at gatherings organised for women.

He said the ban sought to prevent the mixing of men and women at public events, citing religious and moral concerns.