Veteran comic actor Olanrewaju “Baba Ijesha” James has maintained his innocence in a recent interview, offering his account of events that led to his arrest and conviction in a high-profile rape case.

Speaking on the Talk To B podcast, the actor alleged that he was invited to actress and comedienne Damilola “Princess Comedian” Adekoya’s residence under the pretext of a job opportunity, a claim central to his account.

On 15 November 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Baba Ijesha was released after serving three years of a 16-year prison sentence imposed by the Ikeja Special Offences Court in July 2022.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo delivered the verdict following a rape trial that lasted more than 12 months, after the actor was arrested and arraigned in June 2021.

He claimed that the invitation was linked to a proposed television series allegedly backed by the Lagos State Government, in which he was expected to play a role. According to him, he travelled to meet her on that basis, unaware of what he later described as a setup.

The actor further alleged that upon arriving at the residence, there was no script or proper production arrangements, raising concerns about the project’s legitimacy. He said the situation later escalated, culminating in his arrest.

Alleged set-up

He said: “She (Princess) said the Lagos State Government had given her a series, and when they found out she wanted to use Ramsey Nouah for a lover-boy role, they refused, saying everyone already knew him as a lover boy. They needed someone who could transform, and she mentioned my name. I was in Egba, Ogun State, about to change my clothes, when she texted me saying she had a job for me. While checking the message on Instagram, she called me, crying and begging me.

“She reminded me that when she campaigned for Mama Orelope, the government decided to give her a series on child abuse. She said she wanted to use my camera and cast me in the series. I told her I was busy because I had five endorsements to attend to. By this time, we were no longer speaking because we had sent her away due to her bad behaviour on set.”

The journey

Baba Ijesha further stated that the Court of Appeal cleared him of rape and other allegations, but he was convicted of harassment.

He explained that when Princess Comedian contacted him, he was unaware of her home address.

He added that his purpose for going to her house was to meet some English actors for the series, noting that he was already running late.

“When I got to Lagos. I called her several times, but she didn’t answer. Perhaps if I hadn’t given money to the boys at Adekunle Bridge, I would have avoided the setup. I also waited at UNILAG because I didn’t know her house. Around 3 pm, I decided to go home, but then her call came in.

I told the boys I needed to meet the caller, and they asked me to turn back—unaware that I was heading to prison. I told her I wanted to change my clothes; she refused.

“I gave her the camera, but there was no lighting, and her generator had no fuel. I noticed she was beating the child. When I arrived at her house, the child’s eyes showed anger. She said she was the one I was supposed to act with. I recognised the child but couldn’t recall her face clearly.

She insisted I use the clothes I was wearing, while the child wore sleeveless clothing. I asked Princess what she wanted us to do. She asked if I knew about rape, saying the role involved me trying to rape someone.”

No script

The actor added that when he finally arrived at her house, Princess Comedian was unable to produce a script for the series she claimed the state government had awarded to her.

Baba Ijesha also noted that the period Princess Comedian secured the deal with the state government coincided with the time he and his team were filming “Ewe Iwoyi”, which was also supported by the state government.

“I asked for a script; she said I would just act, and people would come in and catch us. She asked me to tear the child’s clothes, but I refused, warning that uploading such a scene on YouTube would get her blocked. She said she wanted to use the scene to support funding proposals to the state government.

“When she explained the situation, I realised the child didn’t want to participate. I cautioned Princess against bullying the child and promised to train her. I told her that when the child and I rehearsed, they should record it to get the best performance”, said Baba Ijesha.

Set up

Baba Ijesha further claimed that he had no idea the people he encountered at Princess Comedian’s house were hired thugs.

He said he was beaten and manipulated by them, explaining that it was at their insistence that he appeared in the video pleading with Princess Comedian.

The actor noted, “The audio of my conversation with the child was muted. I asked the child’s age; she claimed to be an adult. I asked if she had a boyfriend, and after some encouragement, she agreed to act. During rehearsal, the people Princess employed entered and hit me on the head, and I fell straight down.

“I didn’t realise it was a setup until one of them later sent me a voice note, admitting I had not raped anyone and that Princess had orchestrated it to advance her NGO and receive government funding.

They said they didn’t know me and that I hadn’t raped anyone, but they went along because she had promised them N250,000 and a role in a movie. I forwarded the voice note to one of my lawyers, but the lawyer lost the audio. That evidence would have helped in court.”

Baba Ijesha also revealed that the people Princess Comedian enlisted to write negative things about him came to apologise while he was in prison.

“One thug told me I should beg when she came out and agree to everything so I could leave, unaware it was a setup. When she came out, I said, “Don’t be offended, forgive me.” I hoped to leave and call the police, but they were recording me on four phones. The police officer who came locked all the thugs inside and arrested me, accusing me of rape.”