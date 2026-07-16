Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Thursday revived the controversy surrounding a viral video showing Senator Adams Oshiomhole massaging the feet of South African lifestyle influencer and adult content creator Leshaan Dagama during Senate plenary.

Mr Akpabio jokingly referenced the video while responding to Mr Oshiomhole’s opposition to the confirmation of former Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) Vice-Chancellor Abayomi Fasina as a non-career ambassador.

During the exchange, the Senate President said lawmakers initially ignored the video because they believed it had been generated using artificial intelligence (AI), but suggested the chamber could still examine it if presented with evidence.

The remarks revived a controversy that first surfaced in February when Mr Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North Senatorial District, dismissed the footage as AI-generated.

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However, Ms Dagama insisted at the time that the video was authentic and urged Nigerians to hold Mr Oshiomhole, rather than her, responsible for the controversy.

Jab

Taunting Mr Oshiomole, the former governor of Akwa Ibom State said: “I don’t want to go outside what we are doing. I would have asked a question. When there was a picture showing one of our senators in a plane massaging the leg of a girl. Senator Oshiomole, your very good friend, Senator Lalong came to give me security information.

“He said that we just ignored the massage because we thought it was AI but if you have other evidence we have a petition before us. We can look into it if it is not AI.”

Abayomi Fasina’s confirmation

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Oshiomhole, while opposing Mr Fasina’s confirmation, urged the Senate to suspend the process until the court delivered judgment on the allegations.

The 74-year-old said: “It’s of public knowledge that this gentleman, Nigerian women, have brought the attention of this senate that the professor in question has been accused by two women, not just orally, that these issues are pending before different courts. And I think the general view is that nobody says he’s guilty, he’s presumed to be innocent until proven guilty.

“As a matter of sensitivity, a man who faces cases like that, for the senate to endorse him, we are much to bring necessity to the feelings of women. Because not just one woman, there are two women on different allegations. So I thought that in matters like this, it will be more prudent that we wait and ask the guy to clear himself before the courts.”

Backstory

Mr Oshiomhole and some senators opposed the confirmation of Mr Fasina over sexual harassment allegations levelled against him.

Mr Fasina had appeared before the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Senator Sani Bello (Niger North), for screening following the Senate’s directive.

His confirmation was paused after some Nigerians, especially civil society organisations (CSOs), demanded the withdrawal of his nomination over the allegations.

Following the arguments, Mr Akpabio announced Mr Fasina’s confirmation as a non-career ambassador.

The confirmation means Mr Fasina will receive a diplomatic posting from the Presidency in the coming weeks.