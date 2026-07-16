MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that the 11th season of its reality television show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), will premiere on Sunday, 26 July 2026.

The announcement was made during a media briefing, where organisers unveiled details about the new season, including the prize package, sponsorship lineup, broadcast platforms, and audition process.

Since its return in 2006, BBNaija has become one of Nigeria’s most recognised reality television shows, producing entertainers, entrepreneurs, media personalities, and digital creators who have built careers after appearing on the programme.

Beyond entertainment, the show has become a major part of Nigeria’s pop culture, attracting millions of viewers while providing brands with a platform to connect with young audiences through sponsorships, challenges, and audience engagement.

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As viewers prepare for another season of competition, public voting, and entertainment, here are 10 things to know about BBNaija Season 11.

1. Premiere date and time

BBNaija Season 11 will premiere on Sunday, 26 July 2026, at 7:00 p.m. (WAT).

The launch show will air on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family channels, introducing a new set of housemates who will compete throughout the season.

2. Winner to receive ₦160 million prize package

The winner of Season 11 will receive a prize package worth ₦160 million, according to MultiChoice Nigeria.

The package includes a ₦100 million cash prize and a brand-new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

The prize package is the largest announced reward in franchise history, surpassing the ₦150 million package received by Opeyemi “Imisi” Ayanwale, the winner of Season 10 in 2025.

3. Season theme: “Everything Is For The Taking”

The theme for this year’s edition is “Everything Is For The Taking.”

Organisers said the theme reflects the show’s competitive nature and the opportunities available to contestants as they compete for the grand prize.

4. Viewers can watch the house 24/7

Fans will be able to follow activities inside the house through the 24-hour live feed on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 49.

The show will also be available on DStv Stream and GOtv Stream for subscribers.

5. betPawa joins as headline sponsor

Sports betting company BetPawa has joined BBNaija Season 11 as the headline sponsor.

The partnership adds to the show’s growing list of commercial collaborations as brands continue to leverage the programme’s large audience reach.

Guinness returns as the Gold Sponsor, while Minimie joins as an Associate Sponsor.

6. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returns as host

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will return as host of BBNaija Season 11.

Obi-Uchendu first hosted the main BBNaija show in 2017 and has since become one of the recognisable faces of the franchise.

7. Physical auditions held across three cities

The audition process for Season 11 included physical screenings after the initial online registration.

The physical auditions took place from 22 to 24 May 2026 in Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu.

Participation was open to Nigerian citizens aged 21 and above with valid identification.

8. Subscribers receive additional voting benefits

MultiChoice said subscribers who renew their subscriptions or upgrade their packages through the MyDStv and MyGOtv applications will receive additional voting benefits during the season.

Voting remains a major part of the programme, with viewers deciding which housemates remain in the competition.

9. BBNaija’s influence beyond television

Over the years, BBNaija has expanded beyond a reality show into a platform that has shaped Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

Former contestants have gone on to pursue careers in music, film, fashion, business, and content creation, using the visibility gained from the show to build personal brands.

10. Another season of competition begins

The 10-week reality show will feature contestants competing in challenges, facing nominations, and being voted out as they attempt to emerge as the winner of Season 11.

With its large audience base and influence on Nigerian entertainment culture, BBNaija Season 11 is expected to continue the franchise’s long-running presence in the country’s media landscape.