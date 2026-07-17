Businesswoman and media personality Sophia Momodu has initiated legal proceedings against actress and reality television star Caroline Hutchings, popularly known as Caroline Danjuma, over an alleged defamatory publication on Snapchat, demanding a public apology, compensation and N10 billion in damages.

The pre-action notice, which surfaced on social media, dated 14 July 2026 and issued by Ahonaruogho, Ahonaruogho & Co. (Paradise Law Firm), was signed by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Prince (Dr.) Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, on behalf of Ms Momodu.

According to the four-page memorandum, Ms Momodu, the mother of Afrobeat singer Davido’s first child, contends that members of the public widely interpreted a Snapchat post published by Ms Hutchings as referring to her, despite not mentioning her by name, thereby exposing her to public ridicule, cyberbullying and reputational damage.

The disputed post

The controversy arose after Ms Hutchings, a Nollywood actress and former cast member of The Real Housewives of Lagos, shared a series of posts on Snapchat on 3 July, alleging that a woman she had publicly defended had secretly been involved with her former partner while they were together.

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In the post, the actress accused the unnamed woman of betraying her trust, describing her with a string of derogatory remarks while alleging that she had “slept with my man” and questioned why her “baby daddy didn’t choose” her.

Although no individual was expressly identified in the publication, the statements quickly sparked speculation on social media, with many users alleging that the post referred to Ms Momodu.

Damages

In the pre-action notice, Ms Momodu’s lawyers argued that the Snapchat publication and its subsequent circulation across blogs and social media exposed their client to “widespread ridicule, cyberbullying, insults, malicious comments, public opprobrium and unwarranted attacks”.

The lawyers described Ms Momodu as “a respected entrepreneur, public personality and mother”, whose personal and professional reputation had been painstakingly built over the years through integrity, hard work and responsible conduct.

According to the letter, the publication generated numerous phone calls, text messages and WhatsApp messages from family members, friends and business associates who believed the statements referred to her.

The solicitors further argued that the publication caused their client “considerable embarrassment, emotional distress and damage to her reputation and standing amongst members of the public, her family, friends, business associates and society at large.”

Alleged refusal to clarify

The notice also revealed that, in an attempt to prevent litigation, Ms Momodu allegedly contacted Ms Hutchings privately on 3 July, requesting that if the Snapchat publication was not directed at her, she should issue an unequivocal clarification stating that she was not the individual referenced.

According to the lawyers, Ms Hutchings neither acknowledged nor responded to the request.

The legal team argued that, despite allegedly being aware that the public had identified Ms Momodu as the subject of the publication, Ms Hutchings failed to issue any clarification or take reasonable steps to halt the growing speculation.

They contended that the continued silence encouraged the belief that the allegations were directed at their client, thereby aggravating the damage to her reputation.

Demands

The solicitors gave Ms Hutchings 48 hours from receipt of the letter to comply with several demands.

One of the demands from Ms Momodu is for Ms Hutchings to publish an unequivocal retraction and an unreserved public apology on her Snapchat account and all other social media platforms under her control, expressly stating that the publication was not directed at Ms Momodu.

Also, publishing the same apology and retraction in two national newspapers with nationwide circulation, subject to approval by Ms Momodu’s lawyers.

It also required her to pay substantial monetary compensation for the alleged reputational damage, emotional distress and legal expenses. And then, provide a written undertaking not to publish any statement capable of directly or indirectly defaming Ms Momodu in the future.

N10 billion lawsuit threatened

The notice warned that failure to comply with the demands would trigger legal proceedings seeking extensive relief before the court.

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Among the reliefs sought are a declaration that the publication was false, malicious and defamatory, an order compelling a public retraction and apology, N10 billion in general and aggravated damages, N50 million as solicitors’ professional fees, a perpetual injunction restraining Ms Hutchings from making further allegedly defamatory publications, and any additional orders the court considers appropriate.

The lawyers also indicated a willingness to resolve the dispute amicably, inviting Ms Hutchings to an all-party meeting within seven days of receiving the notice to explore an out-of-court settlement.

As of press time, Ms Hutchings had not publicly responded to the allegations or the legal notice.