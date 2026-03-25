Authorities in Kebbi State have narrated how suspected Lakurawa terrorists killed nine soldiers, one police officer, and a civilian on Tuesday in an ambush in the Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the security personnel were reportedly on a mission to monitor and curb insurgent activities in the region when their vehicle was attacked.

Governor Nasir Idris visited the wounded survivors at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Birnin Kebbi. The remains of the fallen soldiers were deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.

The governor’s spokesperson, Yahaya Sarki, in a statement, said the security team was drafted to the area following a distress call from residents about a planned attack on their community.

“The military personnel had mobilised in response to intelligence indicating that bandits were planning to attack a community in the area, but were unfortunately lured into a deadly ambush laid by the criminals”, Mr Sarki stated.

Mr Sarki added that Governor Idris inspected the military vehicle attacked by the bandits, describing the incident as a very sad and painful development for the state.

“The Governor said the tragic development underscored the dangers being faced daily by security operatives in the line of duty, and reiterated the resolve of his administration to continue giving maximum support to all security agencies operating in Kebbi State.

He announced that he would proceed to Abuja to meet with the Chief of Army Staff to formally convey the condolences of the Government and people of Kebbi State over the loss.

“Governor Idris also promised to replace the destroyed vehicle and urged the military and other security agencies not to be discouraged by the attack, but to remain resolute, professional and committed to their constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property”, the statement added.

Also, Mr Sarki said while receiving the governor at Giron Masa village, where the incident occurred, the Emir of Yauri, Zayyanu Abdullahi, expressed concern over the recurring security challenges

The traditional ruler called for improved intelligence gathering, reconnaissance and the deployment of modern technology, including drones, to reduce casualties and strengthen security operations.

He commended the governor for his prompt visit and concern over the incident, while praying for lasting peace and protection for the state and the nation at large.

Governor Idris also prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased security personnel and for the quick recovery of those injured.

The Lakurawa group—an extremist sect believed to have ties to Sahelian insurgents from Mali and Niger—has intensified its activities in Kebbi, Northwest Nigeria.

The latest ambush by the terrorist network followed a recent similar attack where the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 8 Division and Commander Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma, Bemgha Koughna, a major general, survived an ambush by suspected terrorists in a state.

The general had led a specialised clearance operation aimed at flushing out bandits from their strongholds in the Northwest region.