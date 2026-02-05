Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has publicly apologised to her colleague Mercy Johnson six days after being granted bail in a case involving cyberstalking, threats, and harassment.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted Angela bail after she was remanded at the Suleja Correctional Centre for alleged cyber-related offences against Mercy.

Her remand followed her arrest by operatives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Lagos, arising from a dispute that began in 2025 when Angela claimed Mercy was suffering from an ailment she allegedly would not wish on her enemies.

Angela accused Mercy of hypocrisy, alleging that her public use of “church words” contradicted her true character, and urged her to seek forgiveness from those she had wronged.

Although Mercy initially responded to the 40-year-old’s allegations with a cryptic social media message, she later disengaged from the public dispute.

Speaking for the first time after her release on Monday, Angela, in a video posted on her Instagram page on Thursday, expressed regret over her actions.

She apologised to Mercy, her children, and her family, and retracted the statements that sparked the legal proceedings.

She said: “I just want to apologise to you. If it’s just my words, if it’s the words I have written, anytime your name pops up on social media, I am deeply sorry. You are not a witch. You are not what people are calling you. This is to say I am sorry. We don’t know where our kids will meet each other tomorrow. They might be the best of friends. These kids have been travelling far and wide.

“They can meet anywhere in the world, and they can be best of friends. And we, as mothers, cannot stop them from being friends. I do not love the fact that they call Mercy’s kids witches, bully them in school and all that. If they do it to my child, I won’t take it. So this is to say I am sorry, deeply sorry for everything. I love everybody. As the Bible says, make peace with all men. I am making peace with everybody. I don’t know whom I might have offended.”

Industry gossip

Additionally, the actress attributed the supposed fallout to industry gossip and misunderstandings, noting that people often passed conflicting stories to both parties.

She emphasised a shift in her priorities, stating that she had reached a stage in her life when she no longer sought conflict.

She also expressed gratitude to her fans and everyone who supported her during her time in prison.

“This video is specifically for Mercy and her kids and her family. You know, as you get older, a lot of things will be leaving you. While we’re growing in the industry, some people will come and tell me that Mercy said, some people will tell me that Angela said, and there have been issues, quarrels, chaos, logheads, you know, and at this age, I don’t think this is what I want.

“The only thing I want right now is money, business. If you have business, call me. I’m no longer listening to that cheap gossip, you know. Please, knowing or unknowingly, Biko, I am sorry. Please forgive the Legit Queen. Legit Queen is not a troublesome person. I am the sweetest soul you can ever see or meet in your life. I am deeply sorry for anything I might have written or said that was hurtful to you. Mercy, this is a new beginning”, said Angela.

She stated that Mercy was her friend, noting that she loved her and prayed that God would bless her and elevate her wherever she is.

“You are my friend, and you are still my friend. I will never listen to anything anybody has to say about you again. If I hear anything, I will give you a call.

“Like when we spoke on the phone, you apologised to me and said you are sorry. And I accepted you wholeheartedly. God in heaven knows that I don’t have anything against you.”