Actress Angela Okorie has been granted N5 million bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja over allegations of cyberstalking, threats and harassment.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Okorie was remanded at the Suleja Correctional Centre for alleged cyber-related offences, reportedly committed against her colleague, Mercy Johnson.

She was granted bail after appearing before the court on a seven-count charge relating to the offences, the Punch newspaper reported on Friday.

Okorie is facing trial under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act following claims that she sent offensive and threatening messages via her social media platforms.

Court proceedings

During her appearance before Justice Emeka Nwite, Johnson’s lawyer, Victor Okoye, informed the court that an amended charge dated 30 January was filed and served on the defendant.

Okorie pleaded not guilty to all seven counts, while her lawyer, Ernest Nwoye, confirmed receipt of the amended charge.

The document stated that the actress allegedly sent offensive and threatening messages to Johnson via her social media accounts between 2024 and 2025.

Mr Okoye contended that the messages were capable of disrupting public order and posed a threat to his client’s life.

The alleged offences were said to contravene Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, as amended in 2024.

In a separate count, he claimed that the defendant made statements referring to his client and her late mother in a manner intended to bully, harass and instil fear of death, violence or bodily harm, contrary to Section 24(2)(a) of the Act.

In support of the bail application, Mr Nwoye told the court that the motion, dated 29 January, was backed by a five-paragraph affidavit and a written address, which he formally adopted.

He argued that the defendant was a responsible Nigerian with a fixed address and no intention of evading trial.

Counter-affidavit

However, Mr Okoye opposed the application, noting that the prosecution had filed a counter-affidavit.

He stated that the defendant had previously been granted administrative bail but failed to appear in court along with her surety when required.

Mr Okoye further informed the court that Okorie was under investigation for other offences that could carry prison sentences of three to ten years.

The actress’s lawyer rejected these claims as misleading, stating that his client had formally notified the police of her absence for medical treatment.

He added that his client provided medical evidence showing she sustained a gunshot wound and committed to reporting to the police upon her return to Nigeria.

Judgement

Delivering his judgment, Justice Nwite stated that there was no concrete evidence suggesting the defendant was likely to abscond.

He granted the actress bail with one surety of the same amount and adjourned the case to 23 March for the continuation of the trial.

The judge specified that the surety must be a Grade Level 13 civil servant, who must depose to an affidavit of means and submit both their appointment and most recent promotion letters.

“The bail is granted to the defendant/applicant in the sum of five million naira with one surety in like sum, who shall be deposed to an affidavit of means. The defendant/applicant, together with his surety, shall each deposit two copies of their recent passport photograph with the Deputy Chief Registrar of this court

“The defendant shall be remanded in the Correctional Centre pending the perfection of her bail. That is the ruling of the court,” Justice Nwite said.