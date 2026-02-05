The 11th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, scheduled for 14 February, is expected to feature fresh additions as organisers introduce changes aimed at improving runner experience and expanding participation at one of Africa’s flagship road race.

Beyond the new route earlier announced by organisers, a key sponsor of the World Athletics Gold Label event has introduced a new group-focused initiative tagged “Run am with your Padi,” adding a social and participatory layer to the 2026 race.

Seven-Up Bottling Company will again be involved in the Lagos marathon, with Aquafina taking a leading role among the company’s brands at this year’s edition.

The company has maintained a steady presence at the event since its launch in 2016, a period during which the marathon has grown into one of the most recognisable sporting events on the continent.

At the 2026 race, the “Run am with your Padi” campaign will anchor the company’s activation, placing emphasis on shared effort, companionship and teamwork in endurance running. The initiative reflects a broader push to encourage group participation alongside elite competition.

According to the company, Aquafina’s lead role this year builds on its longstanding association with the marathon and reinforces its alignment with health and fitness values.

Commenting on the event, Funso Elubeku, Assistant General Manager at Seven-Up Bottling Company, said the marathon represents the spirit of resilience and community that the company seeks to champion through its brands. He added that hydration remains a critical component of peak performance for runners.

As part of activities around the race, the company disclosed that the first ten groups to finish the 10-kilometre race will each receive a ₦1 million cash reward, an initiative aimed at recognising collective effort and encouraging wider participation in the shorter-distance category.

Other brands from the company, including 7Up and Supa Komando, are also expected to feature at the marathon, continuing its multi-brand involvement in the annual event.

Now in its 11th year, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has evolved beyond an elite competition into a major platform for mass participation, tourism promotion and urban engagement.

With route adjustments and new participation-driven initiatives lined up for 2026, the event is expected to further strengthen its place on Africa’s road running calendar.