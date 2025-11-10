Actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels’s brother, Samuel “Sammy West” Ojeogwu, who was allegedly arrested and detained on the orders of her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North, has been granted bail.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Regina and her siblings alleged that Mr Nwoko ordered Sammy West’s arrest and subsequent remand in prison for defending his sister against alleged domestic violence inflicted by the lawmaker.

Following the allegation, several public figures, including actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie, activist Omoyele Sowore and others demanded Sammy West’s immediate release.

Sowore

However, on Monday, Mr Sowore and filmmaker Stanley “Stanley Ontop” Ajemba confirmed that Sammy West was released via their social media pages.

Mr Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, shared photos of himself with Regina’s mother, Rita Daniels, and others on Facebook, revealing that a Magistrate in Dutse, Abuja granted Sammy West bail.

He added that lawyer Marshal Abubakar led the team that secured Mr West’s bail.

The Ondo-born politician wrote: “Today, upon my return to Abuja, I met with attorneys led by Barrister Marshal D F Abubakar to process the release of Regina Daniels’ brother, Samuel Ojeogwu, aka Sammy West, following his grant of bail by the Magistrate at Dutsen area of Abuja.

“It was a pleasure to meet with several justice proponents, including Mamapee, highly talented actress Mercy Johnson Okojie, distraught Regina’s mom, Rita.”

While Mr Sowore did not disclose the bail amount, Stanley Ontop confirmed on his Instagram page that Sammy West was released on N5 million bail.

“Sammy West has been granted N5 million bail. God isn’t man, somebody shout power,” he wrote.

Backstory

This newspaper reported that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command confirmed the arrest of Sammy West on charges including conspiracy, trespass, assault, criminal intimidation, theft, and cyberbullying, according to reports.

The command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, stated that he was apprehended in Lagos and subsequently flown to Abuja after failing to respond to previous police invitations.

She added that the court remanded Sammy West pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions, but did not reveal who filed the petition that led to his arrest.

In a detailed Facebook post, Mr Nwoko alleged that Sammy West repeatedly harassed his children and domestic staff in his absence.

He further claimed that he introduced Regina to drugs and undermined efforts to help her quit.

Mr Nwoko also alleged that Sammy West, along with some siblings and friends, had turned his residence into a drug den.