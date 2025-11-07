The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has explained the reason behind the arrest of actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels’s brother, Samuel “Sammy West” Ojeogwu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Regina alleged that the police detained her brother on the orders of her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, the Delta North senator.

The allegation gained traction on Tuesday after the 25-year-old actress and her siblings accused the 64-year-old senator of abusing his power and demanded Sammy West’s immediate release.

In response to the controversy, the command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed to the Tribune newspaper on Friday that the police were responsible for Sammy West’s arrest.

Ms Adeh explained that Sammy West was arrested after failing to honour a police invitation regarding a petition accusing him of conspiracy, trespass, assault, criminal intimidation, theft, and cyberbullying.

She noted that the petition leading to Sammy West’s arrest was received on 28 October.

Ms Adeh noted that the complaint was lodged against Sammy West and three others.

She reaffirmed the command’s commitment to professionalism, due process, and adherence to the rule of law.

Upon receipt of the petition, the Metro Area Command extended several invitations to Mr Samuel Ojeogwu for questioning, which were not honoured. Mr Samuel Ojeogwu was arrested in Lagos on the authority of a duly issued arrest warrant from a competent court, and subsequently conveyed to Abuja for further investigation.

The Tribune quoted Ms Adeh as saying, ” Upon the conclusion of investigations, the suspect was charged on November 6, 2025, in court for offences bordering on criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, assault, criminal intimidation, and theft. He has been remanded by the court pending fulfilling his bail conditions.”

Backstory

This newspaper earlier reported that on Thursday, one of Regina’s brothers, Sweezzy, disclosed via his Instagram page that Sammy West appeared in court and was subsequently remanded at Suleja Prison in Niger State.

Regina stated on Friday that she would return to her marriage if that were the only condition for Mr Nwoko to secure Sammy West’s release.

The newspaper further reported that the escalating marital crisis between Regina and Mr Nwoko spilt onto social media after she accused the lawmaker of physically assaulting her.

She revealed that she could no longer endure the abuse in their marriage and announced that she was no longer interested in continuing the relationship.

Mr Nwoko, however, denied assaulting the actress and attributed her behaviour to substance abuse.