A social media personality, Abiodun Ademola, popularly known as DJ Chicken, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday over alleged threats to kill Seyi Tinubu.

The 37-year-old, of Tafodi Estate, Royal Park, Lekki, Lagos, faces a three-count charge of threat to life, offensive online publication and conduct likely to breach peace.

The prosecution, led by SP Okunuga, Officer-in-Charge, Legal, Command Headquarters, Ikeja, alleged the offences occurred on 5 July at about 9:00 a.m. in Lekki, Lagos.

According to the charge, DJ Chicken allegedly posted a video on his Facebook and Instagram accounts, @djchicken, threatening to kill Seyi Tinubu.

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The prosecution alleged that the defendant intended the message to reach Seyi Tinubu and to instil fear through the publication circulated on social media platforms.

Police further alleged that Mr Ademola posted a grossly offensive and menacing video on Instagram, intending to cause alarm, contrary to the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

The prosecution also alleged that the defendant threatened to kill Seyi Tinubu if President Bola Tinubu contested or won the 2027 presidential election.

According to prosecutors, the defendant’s conduct was capable of causing a breach of public peace and disturbing public order.

The prosecution said the alleged offences contravened Sections 232 and 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

It added that the alleged online publication also violated Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

When the charges were read, Mr Ademola pleaded not guilty before Magistrate M.F. Onamusi.

The magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦1 million with two sureties in like amount.

Mr Onamusi ruled that one surety must be a blood relation bearing the defendant’s surname, while the second must be a recognised community leader or clergyman.

The court also directed both sureties to provide evidence of three years’ tax payments and LASTRA verification before perfecting the bail conditions.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until 3 August for further hearing.

(NAN)