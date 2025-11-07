Actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels has expressed deep distress over the continued detention of her brother, Samuel “Sammy West” Daniels, by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Regina alleged that her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North, ordered the arrest of Sammy West under unclear circumstances.

Since making the allegation, the 64-year-old senator has not issued any public statement.

However, Regina’s colleagues and siblings have continued to demand the immediate release of her brother.

On Thursday, one of Regina’s brothers, Sweezzy, revealed via his Instagram page that Sammy West appeared in court and was subsequently remanded at Suleja Prison in Niger State.

Reacting to her brother’s continued detention, Regina posted an emotional video on her Instagram page on Friday.

In the video, she said she would return to her marriage if that were the condition for securing her brother’s release.

She said, “I tried, I feel like I’m going crazy and losing my mind, and it wasn’t making any sense. I’m crying presently in front of everybody. Please, what am I even begging for? I don’t know.

“Do you guys think waking up and seeing one thing about my brother online is easy? Today, I heard some good news that he was about to be released, and tomorrow, I heard another thing. Like, what’s the problem? I’ve tried, but I’ll go back.”

Allegations

Additionally, the actress made several allegations against Mr Nwoko, questioning what offence her brother had committed.

The newspaper reported that the escalating marital crisis between Regina and Mr Nwoko spilt onto social media after she accused the lawmaker of physically assaulting her.

She revealed that she could no longer endure the abuse in their marriage and declared she was no longer interested in continuing the relationship.

However, Mr Nwoko denied assaulting the actress and attributed Regina’s behaviour to substance abuse.

Making further allegations against the lawmaker, Regina wrote on her Instagram page, “Fighting for his baby sister because his in-laws would always beat her up? I accorded the Nigerian police some respect, but shame on you all! The highest bidder always wins. Now I’m crippled!

“I will return if that’s the only way, do whatever he (Ned Nwoko) says, get injected to be like a zombie, get locked up and raped in the house. Only then will my brother return. Because by law, there is no tangible case against Sammy West! Ned Nwoko is bigger than the whole of Nigeria; that’s what this means. We lost, or rather, I lost.”

Regina further alleged that Mr Nwoko was trying to have her mother, Rita Daniels, arrested.

“Ned has issued an arrest warrant against me. I’m to be arrested on or before Monday,” she wrote, sharing screenshots of her conversation with her mother.

Despite the growing allegations, Mr Nwoko has yet to respond.