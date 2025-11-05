Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has called for the release of actress Regina Daniels’ brother, Samuel Daniels, also known as Sammy West, who was allegedly arrested on the order of Ned Nwoko.

This is coming after Regina alleged on Monday that her estranged husband, Mr Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North, ordered the arrest of her brother and put her sister in fear of arrest.

In a post on his Instagram Story, Sammy West confirmed that he was being held at the Ogombo Police Division in Lagos, an allegation Lagos State Police Command refuted hours later.

However, on Wednesday, Ms Johnson took to her Instagram story to condemn Mr West’s arrest.

The ‘Battle on Buka Street’ star stated that the arrest was a form of injustice.

“The worst form of injustice is pretended justice. A child was arrested, no one can or has been allowed to see him for two days, he was flown from Lagos to Abuja, and was allegedly taken to court from the airport. How did we get here? Nigeria,” the actress lamented.

Direct Charges

Additionally, another of Regina’s brothers, Sweezzy, alleged in an Instagram post on Wednesday that Sammy West was denied access to a lawyer.

“Sammy has been taken straight to court from Lagos. No disclosure of the court, nobody knows his whereabouts. We’ve been at the police command at 30 Nile Street, Maitama, FCT Command! Is this a kidnapping?

“He has been taken to court based on a direct charge; the court can’t be disclosed, and lawyers can’t be allowed to see him. Ned Nwoko has kidnapped Sammy. The police confirmed that it was a direct charge. He was moved to court straight from the airport.

“Is this still a civilised country? This is no longer intimidation. This is kidnapping. Regina called upon Sammy after being severely bitten by Ned Nwoko, smashed her head on the wall, pushed down from the step, and her clothes were torn in the presence of her staff,” he wrote.

Back story

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the couple’s troubled marriage became public after Regina alleged that the lawmaker physically assaulted her.

The 25-year-old further revealed that she was no longer interested in continuing her marriage to the 64-year-old, stating that she could no longer endure the alleged abuse.

Meanwhile, on his part, the Senator, Mr Nwoko, alleged that Regina was under the influence of hard drugs, which caused her public outburst.