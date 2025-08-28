Media personality Toke Makinwa shared happy moments on Thursday as she announced the birth of her daughter.

Toke announced her first pregnancy on 13 August, describing it as “the biggest project of my life, the highest calling ever”.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the media personality expressed the moment of her delivery as the happiest of her life.

She expressed her excitement as she revealed her daughter’s name, ‘Yakira Eliana’, which she claimed means God has answered her prayers.

The 40-year-old TV presenter said her daughter is a manifestation of God’s movement which she won’t only hear as a story, but also experience.

“I’m a Mommy, this is the happiest I’ve ever been. My precious daughter, the love I never knew existed, my heart in another human being, my love.

“I have seen the goodness of God in my lifetime, I have seen God move and I no longer just hear of it, I see it.

“It ended in praise, my miracle is here. A

Yakira Eliana, Olakitan, l, Ikeoluwa, Adunola. My purpose, my reason, my evidence.

“Thank you for choosing me, thank you for making me a mother. My heart overflows with so much gratitude.

“God heard, God answered. Every single detail, down to your fingers and toes oh he heard my prayers. Meet my miracle, Yakira Eliana – Precious, Beloved — of great worth, My God has answered.”

Toke Makinwa, a celebrated Nigerian media figure, is renowned as a radio host, TV presenter, blogger, entrepreneur, author, and fashion influencer.

She gained prominence hosting ’The Morning Drive’ on Rhythm 93.7 FM and later launched her widely followed YouTube vlog series, ‘Toke Moments’.

In 2016, she penned her memoir ‘Becoming’, which became a best-seller and solidified her as a leading voice in African media.