The saying “delay isn’t denial” perfectly captures the story of Folake Olaniyi, founder of BMVIRTUALS, a virtual assistant agency specialising in social media management.

When Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) in Ondo State withheld her degree, what seemed like a crushing setback became the turning point that propelled her into entrepreneurship.

Speaking in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Olaniyi, who ought to have graduated alongside her classmates in 2011, revealed that she was asked to sit for a spillover examination in 2012.

She had hoped to finally obtain her BSc in Economics, but was instead confronted with unexpected disappointment.

According to her, after completing the outstanding courses, she was informed that she failed a 100-level course, a result she insisted was incorrect, as she had earlier confirmed she passed it.

Discovering that her academic record contradicted her own results left her confused, disheartened, and eventually battling depression. Yet, out of that frustration, she channelled her energy into building a successful business and later became a mentor to others.

Mrs Olaniyi, who served as a Clan leader in the Lord’s Lady Fellowship, said, “I stepped away from academics entirely, feeling like my dreams had been cut short. In those years, I had to rebuild my life outside school, focusing on healing, working, and finding other ways to grow. I focused on God. I was so pained. My mum is a single mother, and I happen to be her first child. I just wanted to graduate and help her.

“So after 2022, I decided to give it another shot. I wanted to remove the word complicated from the answer I gave when asked if I was a graduate because of just one course. I enrolled in Nexford University, which is a 100% online university, headquartered in Washington, D.C., USA. I eventually finished this year, with a First Class in Business Administration with a specialisation in Digital Marketing.”

Depression to success

The award-winning Volunteer Coordinator of the Inspiring Change Conference recounted that, although she felt lost and in pain, she knew her journey could not end there.

She explained that even in moments of uncertainty, an inner conviction kept reminding her that there was more to her life.

Acknowledging the vital role of God, her husband Opeyemi Olaniyi, and her pastors in her healing process, the author revealed that she channelled her energy into developing new skills.

A transformational speaker with a deep passion for personal reinvention and social impact, she noted that following her recovery, she ventured into business and went on to create platforms such as the “Re-Introducing Yourself Conference.”

“Deep inside, I knew education was part of my destiny, so I never fully let go of that dream, even when it was delayed. That journey taught me patience and reminded me that detours don’t mean denial. It shaped how I view success, not as a straight line, but as a process that sometimes includes waiting, falling, and getting back up again. Today, I see challenges not as barriers but as building blocks of my story.

“My story has evolved before my eyes, and all I see is Grace in collaboration with my tenacity of never giving up. Through my story, I have preached and spoken on platforms that only one with such a story could. I must say it has been a blessing to me. I have grown to be a coach, a speaker, a preacher, etc”, Mrs Olaniyi added.

The entrepreneur encouraged those facing similar challenges not to lose hope.

She explained that what may appear to be wasted years could in fact be years of preparation.

Business

More so, she encouraged Nigerians to remain resilient, stay open to opportunities, and continue developing themselves despite life’s challenges.

Sharing her experience, she stressed the importance of faith, self-belief, and perseverance, noting that every stage in life contributes to a person’s journey.

“Your process is part of your story. The scriptures say As far as you can see, and as a man thinks in his heart, so is he. You are a major part of your story and how it evolves. If you think it will end well and you work with God on it, then it will surely end well”, she said.

Reflecting on her personal journey, the Nexford alumna revealed her passion for working in a formal office environment.

She recounted how her life took a dramatic turn in 2019 when she became pregnant.

She gave birth to her daughter on 29 March 2020, just a day before the Lagos State government imposed a COVID-19 lockdown.

According to her, that period was both challenging and transformative, shaping her outlook on perseverance, faith, and the pursuit of personal growth.

Mrs Olaniyi noted, “I never knew that would be the last time I would earn. My last salary was the same in March, and for the first time since I left school, I was not going to be paid. It was devastating, and I did not know what to do. I have a daughter, and it was during COVID that companies were downsizing. I prayed a lot this season. I knew earlier on that I loved creativity, organisation, and helping people bring structure to their dreams.

“So on one of my prayer times, God asked me what I wanted, and I said I wanted to do business but from the comfort of my home. After much deliberation, I started researching a business that would still be official, and that was how BMVirtual was born. It started as a way to help businesses stay visible online without the stress of managing it themselves.”

BMVirtual

More so, she described BMVirtual as more than just a business but a calling to support others in achieving their goals.

She explained that the initiative, which began in 2020, has grown into a platform dedicated to helping entrepreneurs focus on what they do best while receiving the right support to thrive.

According to her, the decision to start the business remains one of the best things that has happened in her life, as it not only provided personal fulfilment but also created opportunities for others to succeed.

She emphasised that her academic journey revealed that setbacks are not an end but a redirection.

Mrs Olaniyi explained that the experience strengthened her resilience, teaching her that business does not always follow a straight path.

Instead, her story showed her the value of pausing, reassessing, and starting afresh without losing her sense of self.

She added that she continues to lead BMVirtual with the conviction that failure is not a verdict but a lesson.

“Also, knowing fully well that as a Social Media Manager, I studied Digital Marketing, and it has influenced how I do business. I had always known I would start the Re-Introducing Yourself Conference in 2009 at the University. It was a time when my brethren in my fellowship were chosen as executives, and I would tell God then that He could not use someone like me.

“But a scenario happened in the fellowship one day, where I stood in front of people to share my story, and I encouraged everyone who had a past but had been seeking forgiveness from God to come out and drop their guilt and pain on the altar. A lot of people came out, and that day, I knew I was made for this. After all the setbacks and detours, I had to find myself again, not as the girl who failed but as the woman God was shaping me to be”, said the entrepreneur, who completed the LBC and MBC Leadership Courses at Royalty Christian Centre.

Transforming Lives Initiative

Mrs Olaniyi shared that she launched the Transforming Lives Initiative in 2012, producing weekly videos designed to inspire people to rise above challenges and embrace their full potential in God.

She further stated that in 2019, she hosted her first event, the Re-Introducing Yourself Conference, aimed at helping individuals recognise that they are far greater than their past mistakes, setbacks, or disappointments.

“We bring people who have gone through a detour in their lives and are currently living above it. The mission is to create a platform where people are reminded that their story is still unfolding, and that what looks like an ending is often a new beginning. First, don’t define yourself by a single failure or delay. Your identity is bigger than your setback.

“Second, don’t be afraid to start again, no matter your age or how far gone. Whether it is picking up your education, pivoting in business, or even rediscovering yourself, starting again is not a weakness; it is courage. Finally, surround yourself with supportive communities, mentors, and people of faith who can remind you of who you are when you forget. You will definitely need this”, she said.