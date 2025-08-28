With a strong team of 416 athletes and 80 technical officials, Lagos State is aiming to make a big statement at the 9th National Youth Games (NYG) holding in Asaba, Delta State.

Lagos, known for its consistent investment in sports and talent development, is determined to maintain its position as a leading force in Nigerian sports.

Speaking ahead of the opening ceremony, the Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, expressed confidence in the team’s ability to deliver.

“We are very optimistic that Lagos will make multiple podium appearances. Our goal is to surpass our previous outing and continue to lead in sports development,” Mr. Fatodu said.

Lagos’ preparation for the Games has been boosted by its impressive outing at the South-west Zonal Eliminations Ball Games in Ibadan, where Team Lagos secured 11 qualification slots.

According to Mr. Fatodu, the state has also put measures in place to motivate athletes and officials.

“We’ve enhanced the reward system for athletes, coaches, and technical crew. These incentives will undoubtedly contribute to our success,” he added.

Mr. Fatodu also credited Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his continuous support, describing it as vital to the team’s progress.

“This support has driven our progress. Lagosians should expect nothing less than excellence. Our athletes will entertain, inspire, and deliver stellar performances.”

Lagos is targeting dominance in several sports, including athletics, swimming, boxing, and weightlifting.

The state has also taken a firm stance against age cheating, particularly in football, with a data-driven approach to verify athletes’ eligibility.

“Our strategy is built on empirical analysis. With talented athletes and a well-crafted plan, Lagos is reclaiming its position as Nigeria’s multi-sport powerhouse,” Mr. Fatodu affirmed.

Team Lagos will compete across various sports such as football, basketball, hockey, volleyball, handball, gymnastics, judo, taekwondo, tennis, table tennis, and weightlifting.

The full delegation includes 416 athletes, 40 coaches, 38 secretaries, and other support staff.

The 9th National Youth Games officially commences on Friday, 29 August, at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba and will run until 7 September 2025.