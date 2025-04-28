On Sunday night, Annie Macaulay, the estranged wife of music star Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, stole the spotlight at the 17th edition of the Headies Awards, themed ‘Back to Base’.

Not only did she capture attention at the ceremony, held at the Landmark Event Centre in Lekki on Sunday, but her introduction also caused a buzz on social media.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the awards ceremony, which returned to Nigeria after being held in the US for two years, was anchored by Nollywood actress and media personality Nancy Isime.

The mother of two was invited by Mr Steeze, Farooq Oreagba, managing director and CEO of NG Clearing Limited, to announce the Best Afrobeats Singer category nominees and winner.

When introducing herself on the stage, she appeared about to say ‘Idibia’ but paused, held back, and instead used her maiden name.

Annie Macaulay has made it clear that she’s no longer going by the name “Idibia” anymore, and she’s single pic.twitter.com/I7BB0Cq62r — (@AsakyGRN) April 28, 2025

Annie Macaulay

The newspaper also reported that in March, Annie returned to social media, deleted all her Instagram posts, and removed ‘Idibia’ from her social media handle.

She said: “My name is Annie Idi—oh sorry, Annie Macaulay. I am a single lady.”

She was met with cheers from the crowd upon her introduction.

Since Annie’s return to social media in March, she has consistently posted updates about her achievements.

Annie’s controversial introduction comes just hours after 2Baba returned home and introduced his fiancée, Natasha Osawaru, an Edo State House of Assembly member, to his mother, Rose Idibia.

This newspaper earlier reported that, in a viral video posted on Sunday, 2Baba shared footage and photographs on his new Instagram page, ‘Ejeh Ejeh’, showing himself, Ms Osawaru, his mother, and several other family members reuniting.

Next move

However, in a BBC Pidgin interview on the HEADIES red carpet, the 40-year-old revealed her next action.

The model, who first rose to prominence through her Pleasure and Crime and Blackberry Babes roles, said, “My family is okay, my children are OK. My first daughter is abroad, going to school. So, don’t play with her or my kids; they are my backbone.

“Right now, I am working on my TV station, my online TV, Annie Macaulay TV. So you all should be ready for different scenes. My daughters have done an 11-episode series that will soon air on Annie Macaulay TV.”

Background

2Baba announced the end of his 12-year marriage to Annie on 27 January in a shocking Instagram post.

Sixteen days later, he unveiled Ms Osawaru as his fiancée and declared his love for her. He later proposed to the lawmaker on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

Since then, their pictures and videos have dominated gossip headlines, as they regularly appear at various events.

2Baba and his ex-wife began their relationship in 1999, starting as friends before it blossomed into romance.

Annie rose to widespread recognition in 2004 after starring in 2Baba’s iconic ‘African Queen’ music video. In 2008, they welcomed their first daughter, Isabella.

In 2012, 2Baba proposed to Annie on Valentine’s Day in Lagos, and the couple had a private wedding later that year. Their grand white wedding followed in Dubai on 23 March 2013, and in 2014, they welcomed their second daughter, Olivia.

Their marriage faced challenges, mainly stemming from 2Baba’s past relationship with Pero Adeniyi, the mother of three of his children. This past relationship has been a source of tension and public controversy in their marriage.

Despite tensions and public controversies, the couple renewed their vows in 2022 to mark their 10th anniversary, reaffirming their commitment to one another and remaining one of Nigeria’s most admired celebrity couples.

