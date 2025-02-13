On Valentine’s Day in 2012, Nigerian music star Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia proposed to his now divorced wife, Annie Macaulay in front of friends and family.

Dropping to one knee at Club 10—owned by football legend Jay-Jay Okocha—he presented her with a ring.

Thirteen years later, history took an unexpected turn—the 49-year-old once again knelt in proposal, not to renew his vows to Annie, but to another woman: Natasha Osawaru, the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly.

Unlike his proposal to Annie, which happened on Valentine’s Day, his engagement to Ms Osawaru took place on the eve of the romantic holiday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the ‘African Queen’ hitmaker announced Ms Osawaru as his fiancée following his separation from Annie Macaulay, his wife of 12 years.

The singer proposed to the graduate of Igbinedion University in Edo State in front of friends in a viral video obtained by this newspaper on Thursday.

In the viral video, the singer and Ms Osawaru were seen dancing together inside a house with friends.

The video also captured the moment the singer performed a song before presenting a ring to the lawmaker who holds a Master’s in Film Production from Full Sail University in the United States, after which they shared a long embrace.

2face don propose o 😂 pic.twitter.com/tH9O78OIc0 — OTUNBA (@ManLikeIcey) February 13, 2025

In the video, he was also spraying the 30-year-old lawmaker with N1,000 notes.

Relationship

The 49-year-old singer’s relationship with Ms Osawaru, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), became the talk of the town after their photos and videos surfaced online.

On Monday, he unexpectedly appeared at the State House of Assembly during a plenary session, sparking speculation and seemingly confirming his romance with Ms Osawaru.

Nigerian Singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba was seen at the Edo State House of Assembly during plenary on Monday. pic.twitter.com/MpL0b9Peiz — pearl johnz (@Barbie7759522) February 13, 2025

However, on Tuesday, 2Baba put all doubts to rest by announcing on his Instagram page that he’d married the lawmaker.

He professed his love for her: “To Whom It May Concern. I do yarn my truth. Feel free to continue alleging. We shall all be alright. Natasha is a young, brilliant, fabulous woman who has been unfairly labelled a home breaker. Allegedly, I have been seeing so many things, so many people coming up with their false narratives and malicious nonsense after I posted that stuff that I posted.

”Yes, I posted what I posted. Hon. Natasha has nothing to do with what happened between me and Annie in our marriage. Yes, I love her; she is fantastic; I want to marry her’’.

Background

The singer proposed to Ms Osawaru seventeen days after ending his relationship with Annie, which began as a friendship in 1999 before evolving into romance.

Annie gained widespread recognition in 2004 after starring in 2Baba’s iconic ‘African Queen’ music video.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Isabella, in 2008. On Valentine’s Day in 2012, 2Baba proposed to Annie in Lagos, and they had a private wedding the same year.

Their grand white wedding took place in Dubai on 23 March 2013, and they welcomed their second daughter, Olivia, in 2014.

They faced several challenges throughout their marriage, primarily due to 2Baba’s past relationship with Pero Adeniyi, the mother of three of his children.

Despite public controversies and periods of tension, the couple renewed their vows in 2022 to mark their 10th anniversary, reaffirming their commitment and remaining one of Nigeria’s most celebrated celebrity couples.

Since 2Baba announced their divorce on 27 January, Annie has remained absent from social media.

