The couple made the comments on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, published on YouTube on Monday.

Spiritual pact

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that Peller and Jarvis are scheduled to hold their white wedding on 1 August 2026, following their traditional marriage in Benin City, Edo State.

When asked by interviewers whether they had ever cheated on each other, Jarvis asserted that any act of infidelity would carry severe consequences.

“We haven’t cheated on each other. Anybody who cheats will die; that is the rule of the relationship. We are in a committed relationship, and because we pray together and God is involved, if anyone decides to do otherwise, God won’t just be looking. Personally, I (Jarvis) will curse that person,” she said.

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“Even if God forgives him, I won’t. The reassurance is there. We love each other, the commitment is there, and there is no reason for either of us to cheat. We also pray to God that nothing like that will happen.”

Peller disclosed that he had suggested a blood covenant to the 24-year-old, a proposal she rejected. “I (Peller) told her we should do a blood covenant, but she said no because she saw it on TikTok. The only blood covenant we have is with God.”

Sexual assault disclosure

Furthermore, the 21-year-old streamer recounted a traumatic experience, alleging that he was sexually assaulted by an older woman when he was 12.

Peller, who did not identify his alleged abuser, stated that the incident occurred at the home of his friend’s mother.

“A woman raped me. She molested me. She was 40 years old, and I was twelve years old. I’m serious; I don’t know if that woman and her husband had issues that day. I only went to my friend’s place, and his mother wasn’t around. The woman who raped me was my friend’s mother’s friend,” he alleged.

“I was watching movies on my phone when she carried me and put my manhood inside her vagina, and I felt something. I ran away. What she did to me affected me later, because whenever I sat down in class, and female teachers or students walked past, I would get an erection and start crying. I almost killed myself with masturbation,” he added.

Peller further stated that fear prevented him from confiding in his parents at the time. “I couldn’t tell my mother because she would beat me. She had always warned me not to go to that house. I was pained because I could have kept my virginity for my wife.”