Lagos was the epicentre of African music on Sunday as the 17th edition of The Headies Awards was held at the Landmark Events Centre.

Known as Nigeria’s most prestigious music awards, this year’s ceremony showcased the immense talent and diversity within the country’s ever-evolving music scene.

The event was hosted by Nollywood actress and media personality Nancy Isime.

The Headies stage came alive with a series of unforgettable performances. From Fireboy DML’s soulful acoustic set to a surprise joint performance by Olamide and newcomer Shallipopi, every act gave their best shot. Memorable moments included a medley tribute to Afrobeats pioneers, performed by veterans like 2Baba and Sound Sultan’s son, who made a touching appearance.

Big winners of the night

Chike emerged as one of the biggest winners, bagging two awards for his emotional anthem “Egwu”: the Viewers’ Choice Award and the Best Music Video.

The late Mohbad, whose untimely death in 2023 shook the industry and his fans to the core, received a posthumous award for Best Street-Hop Artiste for his single “Ask About Me.” The tribute segment in his honour featuring a powerful montage and a short performance by street-hop acts left few dry eyes in the venue.

Rema continued his global domination by clinching Album of the Year for “Heis”, a project praised for its genre-blending innovation and lyrical maturity. The singer also delivered one of the night’s most electrifying performances, seamlessly fusing Afrobeats, R&B, and trap elements onstage.

Other notable wins

Asake took home Best Male Artiste, capping off another stellar year for the “Mr Money” singer.

Ayra Starr won Best Female Artiste, cementing her status as one of Africa’s fastest-rising stars.

Odumodublvck grabbed Rookie of the Year, thrilling fans who have watched his meteoric rise.

Tems received the Best Collaboration award for her work on the international hit “Fountains” with Drake.

Beyond the awards and performances, the night also reflected the evolution of Nigerian music on the global stage. International guests from across Africa and the diaspora attended, and special mention was given to Nigerian artistes’ contributions to Afrobeats’ growing global footprint.

The organisers introduced a new category, “Global Impact Award,” recognising Nigerian artistes making waves internationally.

Burna Boy, who was on tour, sent in a virtual acceptance speech for the inaugural honour. Ten categories, including Best Collaboration and Best Inspirational Single, were excluded from the awards. Others are Lyricist on the Roll, Best R&B Single, Best Southern African Artiste, Best North African Artiste, Best West African Artiste, International Artiste of the Year, Best Performer (Live), and Best Rap Album.

Check out the full list of Winners at Headies 2025

Best Recording of the Year

Tems – Burning — Winner

Producer of the Year

London – Ozeba — Winner

Headies Next Rated

Odumodublvck — Winner

Afrobeats Album of the Year

Heis – Rema — Winner

Songwriter of the Year

Qing Madi – Vision -Winner

Rookie of the Year

Zerrydl— Winner

Best Rap Single

Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck – Cast — winner

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Liya – I’m Done —Winner

Music Video of the Year

Director Pink – Egwu — Winner

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Mohbad – Ask About Me — Winner

Afrobeats Single of the Year

Flavour – Big Baller — Winner

Viewers’ Choice Award

Chike & Mohbad – Egwu — Winner

Digital Artiste of the Year

Davido — Winner

Song of the Year

Lonely at the Top – Asake — Winner

Best Vocal Performance Male

Lojay — Billions — Winner

Best Movie Soundtrack

A Tribe Called Judah — Winner

Special Recognition Awards

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor

Alex Okosi

Amaju Pinnick

KCee

Humanitarian awards

Temitola Adekunle Johnson

Mitchell Mukoro

Best East African Artiste

Juma Jux (Tanzania) -Winner

Best Central African Artiste

Innoss’B (DRC) — Winner

