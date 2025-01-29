As the news of renowned singer Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia and his wife, Annie’s separation continues to make headlines, Pero Adeniyi, the mother of his three children, has drawn public attention to her activities, seemingly unfazed by the controversy.
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that 2Baba announced on Instagram Sunday that he and Annie have separated and are pursuing a divorce.
The 49-year-old singer’s announcement sparked controversy and heated debate. Celebrities like Toke Makinwa and Mary Njoku criticised 2Baba’s perspective and supported Annie.
Amidst the social media reactions surrounding her children’s father’s separation, Pero, who dominated the singer’s life for nearly two decades, made a notable public appearance in Lagos State with her husband.
On 7 May 2023, this newspaper reported that Pero unveiled her husband, whom she calls Mr O, revealing that they had been married for years, though she kept his identity.
Video analysis
In a video posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday, Pero, the founder of ‘A Life Alive Kidney Foundation,’ was seen dancing with her husband in a club in Lagos.
In the video, Pero, the U.S.-based daughter of wealthy Nigerian businessman Jide Adeniyi, wore jeans, a long-sleeved top, and a crossbody bag.
Pero, a makeup artist who rose to prominence after her affair with 2baba became public in 2005, held a phone as she danced to Oxlade’s ‘Ku Lo Sa’ and Runtown’s ‘Mad Over You.’
In the video, her husband, wearing black clothing and sunglasses, held a drink and moved to the music.
Pero, who announced the opening of her club, Spazio Sports Bar and Lasolas NightClub in Ipaja, Lagos, in December 2024, captioned the video: “This new job is not for the weak or fainted heart. I go to yours, you come to mine. I hope I host you soon. Patronise your girl. Come party with me this weekend.”
Background
Pero was the third woman to have children for 2Baba, who had already fathered children with Sumbo Ajaba and Annie.
2Baba began dating Pero in 2005 after an armed robbery attack at his Festac apartment left him and his siblings injured and traumatised.
Many believed she would become the singer’s legal wife at the time, but he eventually married Annie, whom he later separated from, after their glamorous wedding in Dubai in 2012.
Pero also has a 24-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.
