The 2024 Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State held on Tuesday, is one for the books.

The event, trending on social media, dazzled with its spectacular glitz, grandeur, and cultural resonance. It was a celebration that will be remembered for a long time.

This year, the festival honours Awujale, the king of Ijebu-Ode and celebrates the rich traditions of the Ijebu people, drawing notable figures from near and far.

Among these distinguished guests, one man stood out for his striking appearance and compelling personal story: Farooq Oreagba, Managing Director and CEO of NG Clearing Limited.

Mr Oreagba made a grand entrance at the festival, arriving on horseback in an eye-catching ensemble.

His pictures and videos trending on social media have resonated well with the local palance of ‘steez and composure’, as he effortlessly embodies style.

He exuded elegance and style, dressed in a green and lemon ‘agbada and sokoto’ outfit, complemented by a matching cap, red coral beads, and a gold crossbody chain.

His tattoos, a big tobacco pipe, an Apple wristwatch, and stylish sunglasses further accentuated his look.

This unique blend of traditional and contemporary elements made him the centre of attention.

As he rode through the festival on his decorated horse, Mr Oreagba’s charismatic presence was undeniable.

Photos and videos of his appearance quickly went viral, capturing the interest and admiration of many Nigerians.

Some praised his fashion-forward approach, while others were curious about his personal life, particularly his marital status.

Background

Beyond his striking appearance, Mr Oreagba is an accomplished investment professional. As the head of NG Clearing Limited, he plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s financial industry.

The 58-year-old was also a former member of the Derivatives Product Advisory Committee of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, underscoring his influence and expertise.

Mr Oreagba’s educational background is as impressive as his professional achievements. He began his education at Ijebu-Ode Grammar School and later attended Mayflower School in Ikenne, Ogun State.

Mr Oreagba pursued a finance degree at Oxford University in London, graduating with distinction.

He furthered his studies with a master’s degree at the University of East London and another in Business Management from Coventry University.

He has also acquired numerous certifications from various educational institutions at home and abroad, showcasing his commitment to continuous learning and excellence.

Having battled and overcome bone cancer, his stylish appearance at the Ojude Oba festival is not just about fashion but also about resilience and triumph.

Ojude Oba Festival 2024

The 2024 Ojude Oba festival, held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, once again showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Ijebu people.

Ojude Oba, meaning “king’s forecourt” in Yoruba, is a renowned annual festival celebrated a few days after the Muslim Sallah festivities.

This year’s theme, “Ojude Oba: Unity and Harmony, Our Gift,” captured the essence of the event, bringing together people from all walks of life to honour the king, famous as the Awujale and celebrate Ijebu traditions.

It is a grand display of respect for the Awujale, His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Adetona (Gbadebo II), Nigeria’s longest-reigning monarch.

The festival honours the past and inspires future generations to cherish and uphold their heritage.

This year’s festival drew notable figures from across the nation.

Among the distinguished attendees were Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele, former governors, Olusegun Osoba and Senator, Gbenga Daniel, Shuib Salis, Speaker of the State House of Assembly Daisi Elemide, and other dignitaries.

The presence of these high-profile individuals underscored the festival’s importance in the Nigerian cultural calendar.

A significant festival highlight was the parade of various age-grade sets, known as ‘Regberegbes,’ and descendants of prominent Ijebu Ode Baloguns. Groups including Balogun Odunuga, Balogun Kuku, Balogun Agboola Alausa, Balogun Alatishe, Balogun Otubu, and Balogun Adesoye showcased their exceptional horsemanship as they marched and charged on their horses, paying homage to the King.

Recognising its cultural significance, the Minister of Culture, Art, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa-Musawa, announced plans to list the Ojude Oba festival as an event approved and supported by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

