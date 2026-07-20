Gbemi, the new partner of comedian MC Fish, has responded to a cease-and-desist letter issued by his estranged wife, actress Anita Joseph, accusing her of making defamatory statements on social media.

In December 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Anita confirmed the end of her marriage to MC Fish on Instagram. In May, the comedian disclosed that infidelity on both sides led to the breakdown of the marriage.

Following the separation, MC Fish made his relationship with Gbemi public after the pair first sparked dating rumours in February.

Their relationship attracted criticism from social media users, many of whom accused Gbemi of breaking up the marriage. She denied the allegation, insisting that her relationship with the comedian began only after he became single.

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Since then, Gbemi has repeatedly posted messages directed at an unnamed woman, widely believed by social media users to be Anita, urging her to leave the couple alone.

Legal notice

In a cease-and-desist letter issued through her lawyer, E. J. Akeredolu of Izuagwu Akeredolu & Co., Anita accused Gbemi of trolling her online and publishing malicious falsehoods capable of damaging her reputation.

The letter demanded that Gbemi immediately stop making allegedly defamatory statements about the actress and warned that failure to comply could result in legal action.

“Our client is lenient enough to forewarn you to desist from further nefarious activities done by yourself and your woman towards her brand and public image.

“Take further note that failure to refrain from making defamatory remarks and libels against our client shall invoke the necessity to approach a court of competent jurisdiction for redress, compensation and damages,” part of the letter read.

Gbemi reacts

Responding in a statement posted on her Instagram Story on Monday, Gbemi argued that only a court—not the Nigerian Bar Association or a lawyer—can issue a restraining order or injunction.

“We know the law. This isn’t African Magic. Restraining order? The answer is generally no. Only a court can issue a restraining order or injunction. A valid court order is typically issued by a judge and forms part of a court proceeding. It will ordinarily bear the court’s identifying details and be authenticated according to the court’s procedures.

“A court can, in some circumstances, grant an interim or ex parte restraining order without the other party being present at the initial hearing if the applicant shows that the matter is urgent. However, that is still a court order, not an NBA, and there must be a legal application supported by evidence,” she wrote.