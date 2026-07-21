Courts are concerned principally with legality, not always with administrative wisdom. A judge may conclude that an institution acted within its lawful authority without endorsing every aspect of its organisational culture. Courtesy, proportionality and emotional intelligence are qualities of leadership, rather than legal tests. Shuaib’s complaints about humiliation, excessive rigidity and the shabby treatment of senior professionals therefore remain matters for institutional reflection, even if they did not ultimately justify judicial intervention.

There is a fine line between discipline and domination. Institutions that mistake one for the other eventually weaken the very excellence they exist to cultivate. That is the unsettling question raised by Yushau Shuaib’s memoir of his tumultuous experience at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Nigeria’s premier leadership academy.

Shuaib is no obscure complainant seeking sympathy for a private grievance. He is one of Nigeria’s most accomplished public relations practitioners; an internationally recognised communications strategist whose work has earned prestigious global honours. His account is therefore more than a personal recollection. It becomes an examination of whether an institution established to sharpen strategic minds has become overly invested in demanding unquestioning conformity.

The story begins almost triumphantly. Fresh from international recognition in Europe, Shuaib receives the coveted nomination to NIPSS’ Senior Executive Course. He mobilises more than ₦18 million through the goodwill of senior public officials and professional associates, restructures his media organisation, and prepares for ten months of intellectual immersion. What follows, however, is not a chronicle of policy scholarship but of disciplinary letters, public summonses, repeated queries, deteriorating health, and an increasingly bitter confrontation over editorial independence.

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His central contention deserves serious consideration. He maintains that before reporting to Kuru, he had formally relinquished editorial control of his media platforms and that subsequent publications were produced independently by his newsroom. If that assertion is substantially correct, holding him personally responsible for routine editorial decisions suggests a misunderstanding of how professional media organisations operate. A publisher is not invariably an editor, just as the chairman of an establishment is not necessarily its chief executive.

More disturbing are his descriptions of institutional culture. Being instructed to remain standing before senior officers, being directed to rewrite official explanations in a more apologetic “NIPSS style”, watching accomplished professionals produce increasingly self-deprecating responses to disciplinary queries, and witnessing public announcements of disciplinary appearances, all suggest an environment more comfortable with obedience than with intellectual disagreement. One fellow participant reportedly offered advice that captures the memoir’s central anxiety: “Do whatever they ask so that you can have peace — and the mni badge.” Whether intended as wisdom or resignation, the statement raises uncomfortable questions about the culture surrounding one of Nigeria’s most prestigious leadership programmes.

Yet, memoirs demand careful reading. They are inherently one-sided, privileging the author’s perceptions while inevitably understating institutional explanations. NIPSS has not publicly offered a detailed rebuttal to the claims contained in Shuaib’s narrative. Readers therefore encounter only one side of a complicated dispute.

Nor is the memoir beyond criticism. At times, Shuaib weakens an otherwise compelling argument through rhetorical overreach. Comparisons with cult-like behaviour, repeated references to institutionalised bullying and suggestions of coordinated persecution occasionally distract from his strongest points. The more persuasive case lies not in dramatic analogies but in questions of due process, proportionality and administrative judgement. Those issues require no embellishment.

There is another irony embedded in the memoir. NIPSS exists to cultivate strategic leaders capable of managing conflict, balancing competing interests and exercising sound judgement under pressure. Yet, the narrative portrays an institution that repeatedly escalated confrontation rather than defused it. Even where participants err, mature institutions ordinarily prefer correction to punishment, persuasion to humiliation, and dialogue to public spectacle.

The dispute becomes even more revealing after Shuaib’s departure from Kuru. The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, the professional body that nominated him for the programme, gradually assumes a role almost as significant as NIPSS’ itself. Instead of appearing primarily as an advocate or a mediator, it increasingly emerges — at least through Shuaib’s account — as an investigator and institutional gatekeeper. Invitations to disciplinary panels, allegations of ethical breaches, the termination of a longstanding partnership on the National Spokespersons Awards and even correspondence over the return of accommodation keys, collectively reinforce his perception that his own professional family chose institutional caution over professional solidarity.

Whether that perception is entirely justified is almost beside the point. Institutions derive authority not merely from rules but from trust. When accomplished professionals begin to believe that organisational reputation consistently outweighs fairness to individuals, confidence inevitably erodes.

There is another irony embedded in the memoir. NIPSS exists to cultivate strategic leaders capable of managing conflict, balancing competing interests and exercising sound judgement under pressure. Yet, the narrative portrays an institution that repeatedly escalated confrontation rather than defused it. Even where participants err, mature institutions ordinarily prefer correction to punishment, persuasion to humiliation, and dialogue to public spectacle.

Professional associations face an equally delicate challenge. They must preserve important institutional relationships without appearing indifferent to the legitimate concerns of their members. Lean too heavily towards institutional diplomacy and they risk alienating the professionals whose confidence sustains them. Lean too heavily towards individual advocacy and they may jeopardise broader organisational interests. Balancing those competing responsibilities is the essence of mature institutional leadership.

Eventually, the dispute left the lecture halls of Kuru for the Federal High Court. By then it had become something larger than one participant’s grievance. The questions before the court concerned the limits of confidentiality undertakings, the extent of institutional authority over independent professional activity, the relationship between contractual obligations and constitutional liberties, and whether disciplinary procedures had satisfied the requirements of fairness.

These were hardly trivial questions. Every executive education institution depends upon confidentiality, trust and internal discipline. Yet no institution, however distinguished, operates outside the constitutional order. The challenge is to reconcile voluntary institutional commitments with the fundamental freedoms guaranteed to every citizen.

The court found against Shuaib.

Justice Binta Fatima Nyako held that he had voluntarily subscribed to NIPSS’ oath of conduct and confidentiality; that he had been afforded opportunities to answer the allegations against him and that his claims concerning unlawful access to private electronic correspondence had not been sufficiently established before the court. Legally, the institution prevailed.

Ultimately, the memoir is less about Yushau Shuaib than about the institutions that shaped his experience. It asks whether Nigeria’s foremost leadership academy can encourage independent thinking without interpreting disagreement as insubordination; whether professional bodies can defend institutional relationships without sacrificing fairness to their own members; and whether elite organisations understand that transparency strengthens authority more effectively than mystique.

But legal victory is not necessarily institutional vindication.

Courts are concerned principally with legality, not always with administrative wisdom. A judge may conclude that an institution acted within its lawful authority without endorsing every aspect of its organisational culture. Courtesy, proportionality and emotional intelligence are qualities of leadership, rather than legal tests. Shuaib’s complaints about humiliation, excessive rigidity and the shabby treatment of senior professionals therefore remain matters for institutional reflection, even if they did not ultimately justify judicial intervention.

Nor does the judgment resolve every broader question raised by the memoir. If confidentiality undertakings can be interpreted to restrict commentary on matters already in the public domain, institutions would do well to define those limits more precisely. Allegations concerning digital privacy, meanwhile, remain worthy of scrutiny by the appropriate investigative authorities, irrespective of the outcome of the civil litigation. A dismissal based on evidential shortcomings is not equivalent to a definitive public resolution of every underlying concern.

Ironically, one of Shuaib’s strongest observations emerges only after defeat. He notes that the Federal High Court resolved his case more rapidly than the investigative agencies responsible for examining his complaints about alleged unauthorised access to electronic communications. Whether or not one accepts his legal arguments, the comparison highlights a familiar weakness of Nigerian governance: accountability mechanisms often operate at dramatically different speeds, leaving important institutional questions unresolved long after the courts have spoken.

His response to the judgment is equally consistent. Rather than treating defeat as closure, he immediately instructs his lawyers to appeal. Throughout the memoir, litigation is presented not as vengeance but as an attempt to test institutional authority against constitutional principles. Readers may disagree with that strategy, but it follows naturally from the logic of his account.

Ultimately, the memoir is less about Yushau Shuaib than about the institutions that shaped his experience. It asks whether Nigeria’s foremost leadership academy can encourage independent thinking without interpreting disagreement as insubordination; whether professional bodies can defend institutional relationships without sacrificing fairness to their own members; and whether elite organisations understand that transparency strengthens authority more effectively than mystique.

Those questions remain unanswered. They also matter far more than the fate of one participant or one coveted post-nominal title. Great institutions do not fear scrutiny. They welcome it, recognising that legitimacy rests not on prestige alone but on the confidence that discipline can coexist with dignity, authority with accountability, and leadership with intellectual freedom.

Haruna Abdullahi Haruspice is the Editor-in-Chief of World Entourage Magazine.