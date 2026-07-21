Wake him up at midnight or just before cock-crow, and demand of him a blueprint on solutions to the challenges confronting the Niger Delta, he will do so with smashing coherence and deep insight. His understanding of the mountains and valleys of the region, is unrivalled.

His name is Chief Ndutimi Alaibe — known simply as ‘Timi. In the immediate past years, he has been associated with the various development strategies and peace initiatives anchored by the federal government in the Niger Delta region.

A few days ago, at Yenogoa in Bayelsa State, ‘Timi dropped some vocal bombs that are still exploding, and should leave our policy makers sleepless for several nights if Nigeria was governed by development-minded people.

He sculptured audacious factual revelations backed by incontestable statistics that should stimulate further conversations and birth actions. They were non-political ideas meant to revive a re-examination of the Niger Delta question beyond mere rhetoric.

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A development strategist, ‘Timi bared his mind at a Summit by the elitist Nigeria Institute of Management. He opened the treasury of discourse with a description of the Niger Delta as a resource-rich region with structural underperformance — a region that powers Nigeria, yet remains unpowered!

Speaking on: Strengthening the Niger Delta Economy Through Strategic Innovation in Local Content and Management, ‘Timi categorised the setbacks of the region to include limited industrial diversification, high unemployment, weak value chain participation, persistent infrastructure deficit, oil theft, and assets vandalism.

What made his presentation rewarding was that ‘Timi did not only speak about the problems — anybody can do that. But in addition to meticulously identifying the glitches, he went beyond just mentioning the solutions to sketching practical decisions and moves that would turn the outlined tribulations into testimonies.

The hall listened in complete silence as he lectured on what he called the four pillars of Niger Delta economic transformation. The first pillar focused on deepening the value chain in petrochemicals, comprising refining, marine logistics, and gas commercialisation, instead of gas flaring. He revealed that revenue lost to gas flaring in 2024 alone was approximately $1.1 billion.

He examined the strategic imperatives of value chain deepening to include full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act as amended, strengthening of domestic crude oil supply for refineries, enforcing the gas flare commercialisation programme, building Nigeria’s midstream petrochemicals ecosystem, and investment in ports and maritime infrastructure.

Specifically, Timi’s presentation demands upward review of gas flare penalties to provide genuine economic disincentive against routine flaring. It implies that government agencies entrusted with this challenge must deploy comprehensive real-time monitoring strategies across all flare sites to bolster transparency and enforcement.

On the call for strengthening of domestic supply of crude for refineries, he said while the PIA has provision for domestic supply obligations, the challenge is that of implementation. For instance, Dangote Refinery has often faced challenges arising from insufficient domestic crude oil supply despite the fact that Nigeria is a major exporter of such product.

The second pillar is human capital innovation, covering such areas as technical excellence, acquisition of digital skills and industry-academia collaboration. ‘Timi examined this to include the need to create a Niger Delta human capital investment zone through designation of dedicated skills and innovation corridor anchored in choice universities within the region.

To make this possible, he said arrangement should be made to fast-track accreditation of the programme in the chosen universities, offer tax incentives to industry partners, and construct a regional talent registry.

The third pillar: infrastructure and industrial clusters, include free zones, energy parks, ports and logistics modernisation. Citing authoritative sources, ‘Timi put the cumulative investment in Nigeria’s free zones since inception at 300 billion dollars, describing it as a national economic asset.

On Onne Free Zone, he reminded participants that the building of 612 metre bridge connecting Ikpokiri Island to the Free Zone, and 3.5 kilometres dual carriage highway into the Notore industrial city, long approved by government, are yet to be executed.

He explained that though the building of a short bridge and a few kilometres road may look ordinary on paper, but in practice and in business management language, they make the difference between stranded potential and bankable investments.

Citing globally authenticated documents, ‘Timi disclosed that the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone is a demonstration of what is possible when infrastructure, policy, regulation, and investment are aligned for positive results.

He said the Free Zone is regarded as the largest oil and gas free zone in the world and one of Africa’s most successful free zones for foreign direct investment, adding, “over 200 companies, representing multiple nationalities, have operated within the zone, with investment commitments running into billions of dollars and tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs created.”

Shifting attention to Warri Free Zone, the technocrat said it should be positioned as a major agro-industrial and manufacturing hub — creating targeted incentives for food processors, cold-chain operators, packaging manufacturers, fabrication companies and logistics providers.

According to him, such arrangement would make the oil rich city of Warri the industrial engine of the Western Niger Delta, complementing Onne’s role in the Eastern Delta — and it does not cost human heads to get it done — only the right infrastructure, incentives, and investment coordination.

The guest speaker observed that too long a conversation between NNPC and investors has delayed the project called Brass Oil and Gas City. His words: “Brass Gas City must become a real industrial platform for LNG, methanol, gas processing, petrochemicals, and export-led manufacturing.”

Taken together, ‘Timi said Onne, Warri and Brass point to a larger possibility, which is a connected regional industrial system built around ports, gas, free zones, manufacturing, logistics, agriculture and export markets.

His words, “That is what countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Malaysia understood: natural resources create wealth only when they are connected to infrastructure, processing capacity, industrial clusters and export value chains.”

Then he declared: “The Niger Delta has not lacked assets. It has lacked the infrastructure to connect those assets into a system — not islands of excellence, but a continent of impact.”

Having served as managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, ‘Timi would never forget the non-existing enthusiasm by government to approve and implement Nigeria’s equivalent of the post-war Marshall Plan—the Niger Delta Development Master Plan.

The analysis presented by ‘Timi confirms the often-ignored conclusion that the Niger Delta does not lack vision documents, rather it lacks an integrated, funded and implementable master plan that connects free zones, ports, cities, waterways, gas pipelines, power systems and digital infrastructure into one regional economic system.

These, he noted, should align with Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), powered by cleaner energy, and designed for industrial scale, adding: “the future of the Niger Delta cannot be built on extraction alone. It must be built on infrastructure, processing, logistics, manufacturing and value addition.”

The last pillar, stated ‘Timi, is viewing security as economic enabler. This can be achieved through technical surveillance, community frameworks, and institutional coordination. His view is that if these four pillars were turned into assets and not ignored, they will ignite unprecedented economic development in the region.

He reminded his near-captive audience that several years after enactment of the PIA, a significant number of upstream license holders are yet to establish their Host Community Development Trusts.

He urged appropriate agencies to move from persuasion to practical enforcement of statutory obligations, because every host community is entitled to the benefits provided under the law.

Then he made some revelations: by October 2025, he said the Trust had reportedly risen to about ₦373 billion, with 536 community projects ongoing while earlier regulatory disclosures also showed over 100 Host Community Development Trusts as incorporated.

In his words, “these are early signs that peace and development can be strengthened when host communities see direct, structured benefits from oil and gas operations. But we must not declare victory too early.

“Sabotage remains a major driver of oil spills, accounting for roughly 59 per cent to 66 per cent of reported incidents in 2024, depending on the data set used. This is not petty vandalism. It is organised economic sabotage.”

To evoke real advantage, he said the gains must be institutionalised — not left dependent on any single contract, company or individual, adding that Nigeria needs a durable framework that combines technology, community participation, regulatory enforcement, intelligence coordination and real economic inclusion.

It is his view that depositing money into a trust is not development. Rather, “government should require independent project audits, participatory community oversight and transparent public reporting” adding that when communities can see what is being built and who is accountable, trust would deepen and conflict would diminish.

While suggesting technology-driven surveillance, he demanded that AI-enabled anomaly detection, fibre-optic monitoring, satellite imagery, and drone inspection should become standard features of Nigeria’s critical energy infrastructure protection architecture, emphasising that technology should complement but not replace community participation.

He explained that in 2022, the federal fovernment awarded a pipeline surveillance contract to a private security and that the results have been significant. Citing NEITI report, he revealed that crude oil theft and losses dropped by 79% between 2022 and 2023, and the model has since become a reference point for community-based pipeline protection.

He mentioned a few factors as the possible reasons for this: local knowledge; grassroots relationships; practical understanding of the creeks, communities and informal networks that no external force could easily replicate.

Therefore, “the lesson is clear: the most effective security architecture for the Niger Delta must include the Niger Delta itself.”

Explaining his call for establishment of a Niger Delta Economic Security Coordination Centre, he revealed that Nigeria currently lacks a single institution responsible for maintaining a common operating picture across oil sector regulators, security agencies, operators and host communities.

His view, which was well-applauded, is that this Centre would integrate intelligence, coordinate operational responses and publish periodic crude-loss and infrastructure security reports for enlightenment and knowledge.

While discussing the blue economy opportunity — a concept he made popular during one of his political campaigns some years back — Timi informed the management experts present at the event that development is a management rather than policy problem.

He noted that Nigeria has over 850 kilometres of coastline and that the Niger Delta’s waterways, creeks, and coastal zones represent one of the most ecologically and economically rich environments in Africa.

Mentioning maritime logistics, sustainable fisheries and aquaculture, offshore renewable energy, coastal eco-tourism, he concluded: “We have barely begun to unlock any of these sectors.”

His inputs: “As the world transitions away from fossil fuels, the Blue Economy offers the Niger Delta a path to sustained economic relevance that does not depend on oil prices or crude output. It is a path we must begin walking now.”

He identified four stakeholders with specific roles in the Niger Delta economic renaissance: government: enabling policy, fund infrastructure, and enforcement of transparency; private sector: bold investment in innovation and scaling indigenous enterprises; communities: participation as stakeholders, not spectators; NIM: driving execution, excellence, governance and accountability.

He declared: We have had policies. We have had commissions. We have had vision documents and roadmaps and master plans. What has sometimes been lacking is disciplined execution —the accountable, ethical translation of strategy into measurable results.

“That is NIM’s domain. Governance standards. Performance accountability frameworks. Strategic execution at institutional and community level. These are not administrative niceties—they are the levers through which real transformation happens.”

In summary, ‘Timi’s reiterated the Niger Delta quagmire and the way out it. He sounded so practical on how the economic engine room of Nigeria — generating overwhelming majority of oil and gas revenue — could be transformed into a forest of oil and gas-related industries.

He questioned why, after more than six decades of oil production, the region is only identified with limited industrial diversification, high youth unemployment, weak participation in the very value chains it makes possible, crumbling infrastructure, and persistent haemorrhage of crude through theft and vandalism.

Citing a 2022 report by the Nigeria Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), produced by the National Bureau of Statistics in collaboration with UNDP, ‘Timi said multidimensional poverty remains widespread across several Niger Delta states.

Poverty incidence, he said, which stood at 88.5 per cent in Bayelsa, 75.4 per cent in Cross River, 71.3 per cent in Akwa Ibom, 56.0 per cent in Delta, and 41.6 per cent in Rivers State, in 2022 is even worse now!

With this frightening revelation, he left the Summit participants bewildered as he took a deep breath and pulled up his chair.

Sam Akpe writes from wordsworthglobal.com