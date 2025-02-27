Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba has opened up about her battle with breast cancer and her journey to survival.

On 17 November 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Osoba appealed for financial assistance after undergoing her first breast cancer surgery.

Her colleague, Foluke Daramola, revealed on Instagram that the actress underwent one surgery but required another procedure, costing N12 million, to remove the remaining cancerous particles from her breast.

During an interview with BBC Yoruba, posted on the media outlet’s Facebook page on Thursday, the 39-year-old actress disclosed that a routine self-examination led her to discover a lump, which doctors initially dismissed.

The actress, who started her career as a video vixen and dancer, said: “The doctor had earlier told me that I would be placed on medication for five years and, during that period, I must not conceive. At the time, I was 39 years old. I discovered the issue one day while touching my body. I felt something on my breast resembling a bean that hadn’t been there before.

“Concerned, I went to a private hospital, where the doctor assured me nothing was wrong. The doctor attributed it to the fact that I was at the stage of childbearing but had neither conceived nor breastfed a baby. I initially accepted the doctor’s explanation and went home, but I remained uneasy because my hand kept going to that spot.”

The Business Education graduate from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State, said she decided to take a test when uncomfortable.

“Over time, I noticed it grew larger, making me even more uncomfortable. I got a test, and the results showed it was a lump. It was removed, and I believed everything was fine. However, when further tests were conducted at the hospital, it was discovered to be breast cancer.

“The day I received the diagnosis was one of the worst days of my life. I couldn’t believe I had such an illness. I started worrying—would my breast be removed? Would I die despite all my struggles, having no mother or father to support me? I began praying to God, acknowledging that while I wasn’t deeply religious, I had never wished anyone harm,” said the actress.

Ms Osoba, who danced in Pasuma’s ‘High Level’ video, shared that after receiving her initial diagnosis, she went home but later returned to the hospital, where she was advised to undergo a scan.

She said: “When I returned to the hospital, they recommended a CT scan to determine if the cancer had spread. Thankfully, the results returned negative, showing only a few remaining particles.

“The doctor informed me that another surgery would be needed but assured me that my breast would not be removed.”

The actress, known for her roles in ‘Oogun Mi’ and ‘Ifedolapo’, revealed that after undergoing a scan, her doctor informed her she wouldn’t need chemotherapy.

“God surprised me again when the doctor said I wouldn’t need chemotherapy, only radiation. When the treatment started, I was given a bill, and I worried about how I would afford it. I reached out to colleagues and others—some responded, while others did not.

“Eventually, I contacted Actress Foluke Daramola, who helped by reaching out to people on my behalf. She later informed me that the response wasn’t massive because many people didn’t know me. That was why I decided to make a video showing my face to the public. Through it all, I received the help I needed, and by God’s grace, I am now free from breast cancer.”

