Ultimately, Kemi Badenoch’s attempt to position herself as the saviour of the West by undermining Nigeria is a desperate and misguided ploy. It is a reminder that true leadership requires more than just rhetoric – it requires empathy, understanding, and a commitment to building bridges rather than walls. Until she learns this lesson, her words will continue to ring hollow, and her search for relevance will remain just that – a search.

In recent times, Kemi Badenoch, leader of the Conservative Party and the Opposition in the UK, has severally thrust herself into the spotlight by making sweeping statements about Nigeria. Her comments, which have been widely criticised as condescending and reductive, reveal a troubling pattern of self-aggrandisement at the expense of Africa’s largest nation. Badenoch’s latest attempt to position herself as a saviour of the West by undermining Nigeria is not only misguided but also deeply offensive, reflecting a search for relevance that undermines her credibility as a public servant.

Badenoch’s penchant for overzelousness once again played out on Wednesday, when the UK’s Prime Minister, Keir Starmer appeared before MPs in the Commons. While taking questions, Starmer countered and derided Badenoch for attempting to mislead the public over claims that her push for increased defence spending necessitated cuts to the UK’s foreign aid budget. He dismissed her claim as a “desperate search for relevance”, while in the same breadth mocking her as one who appointed herself as “the saviour of western civilisation.”

Badenoch, who is of Nigerian background, never misses an opportunity to exploit her heritage for political gain. In a speech delivered to a conservative audience not long ago, Badenoch painted a bleak picture of Nigeria, describing it as a country plagued by corruption and inefficiency. While Nigeria, like any nation, faces significant challenges, her portrayals have been one-dimensional and dismissive, ignoring the innovation and potential of its people.

Badenoch’s rhetoric is part of a broader trend among certain politicians who seek to bolster their own standing by scapegoating others. By framing Nigeria as a problem to be solved, she positions herself as a solution – a saviour figure who can guide the West in its dealings with the so-called “developing world.” This narrative is not only self-serving but also deeply damaging, reinforcing harmful stereotypes and perpetuating a sense of Western superiority.

What makes Badenoch’s comments particularly galling is her apparent attempt to position herself as a champion of Western values, contrasting the supposed failures of Nigeria with the perceived successes of the UK and other Western nations. This narrative is not only patronising but also deeply hypocritical. The UK, like any nation, has its own share of systemic issues, from economic inequality to political corruption. To suggest that the West is a paragon of virtue, while Nigeria is a basket case, is not only inaccurate but also smacks of colonial-era paternalism.

Badenoch’s rhetoric is part of a broader trend among certain politicians who seek to bolster their own standing by scapegoating others. By framing Nigeria as a problem to be solved, she positions herself as a solution – a saviour figure who can guide the West in its dealings with the so-called “developing world.” This narrative is not only self-serving but also deeply damaging, reinforcing harmful stereotypes and perpetuating a sense of Western superiority.

Moreover, Badenoch’s comments ignore the complex historical and geopolitical factors that have contributed to Nigeria’s challenges. The legacy of colonialism, the exploitation of natural resources by foreign powers, and the imposition of structural adjustment programmes by international financial institutions have all played a role in shaping Nigeria’s current realities. To reduce these issues to a simple matter of governance is to ignore the broader context and absolve the West of its complicity.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In her quest for relevance, Badenoch has chosen to align herself with a narrative that is both outdated and destructive. Rather than encouraging understanding and collaboration, her comments serve only to deepen divisions and reinforce harmful stereotypes. If she truly wishes to be good leader, she would do well to listen to the voices of those she claims to represent and to approach the challenges of the world with humility and respect.

It is also worth noting that Badenoch’s approach stands in stark contrast to the efforts of many Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, who are working tirelessly to build a better future for their country. From tech entrepreneurs to civil society activists, Nigerians are driving change in ways that are often overlooked or dismissed by those who prefer to focus on the negative. By failing to acknowledge these efforts, Badenoch does a disservice not only to Nigeria but also to the global community, which stands to benefit from the contributions of its people.

In her quest for relevance, Badenoch has chosen to align herself with a narrative that is both outdated and destructive. Rather than encouraging understanding and collaboration, her comments serve only to deepen divisions and reinforce harmful stereotypes. If she truly wishes to be good leader, she would do well to listen to the voices of those she claims to represent and to approach the challenges of the world with humility and respect.

Ultimately, Kemi Badenoch’s attempt to position herself as the saviour of the West by undermining Nigeria is a desperate and misguided ploy. It is a reminder that true leadership requires more than just rhetoric – it requires empathy, understanding, and a commitment to building bridges rather than walls. Until she learns this lesson, her words will continue to ring hollow, and her search for relevance will remain just that – a search.

Ezrel Tabiowo, a fellow of the Africa Institute of Public Administration, writes from Abuja.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

