The majority of the members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have rejected Mudashiru Obasa’s claim that he remains the Speaker of the assembly despite his removal from office by his colleagues.

Speaking with journalists at the assembly complex on Thursday evening, the lawmakers said Mr Obasa’s removal was legitimate and final. They also reaffirmed their support for the current speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

They made their position known minutes after Mr Obasa addressed journalists within the House of Assembly complex where he said he was still the Speaker.

The Chairman of the House of Assembly’s Committee on Information, Security, and Strategy, Steven Ogundipe, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, described Mr Obasa’s actions as a charade.

“What we are seeing today is a charade, it is uncalled for, it is an embarrassment. For me to even enter the assembly, I was stopped and told by security operatives that I cannot enter the assembly complex.”

He suggested that some leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state were behind Mr Obasa’s return.

“We are not against the leadership’s decision, but they should tell us to our face, instead of hearing rumours,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Obasa returned to the assembly accompanied by armed security personnel. He took over the Speaker’s office and reportedly held a plenary sitting with only four other lawmakers present.

He later announced that he was still the Speaker and that his removal was unconstitutional.

Mr Obasa was removed as Speaker on 13 January by about 30 of the state’s 40 lawmakers.

According to the lawmakers, Mr Obasa was removed “for gross misconduct and poor leadership, including highhandedness and disregard for honourable members of the House of Assembly.”

The lawmakers also accused him of “intimidation and suppression of and inciting members against one another…mismanagement of funds and lack of time transparency in his management of the House of Assembly funds.”

Political Undertones

Mr Ogundipe appealed to the party leadership to intervene, stating that the situation is an “embarrassment” and that they cannot continue this way.

“We’ve been law-abiding, but we also want to be respected,” Mr Ogundipe said. “To be given our dignity, to be shown that we were elected.”

It is not clear who authorised Mr Obasa to take over the office of the Speaker after his removal, as the suit he filed opposing his removal is still in court.

However, high-ranking members of the APC had reportedly met to solve the crisis that has rocked the Lagos House of Assembly and led to Mr Obasa’s removal.

The key party members reportedly resolved that Mrs Meranda, Mr Obasa’s former deputy, stand down as Speaker.

Mrs Meranda is yet to officially resign.

Mr Obasa’s removal is believed to be at the instance of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whose relationship with Mr Obasa was that of a cat and mouse while the latter presided over the assembly.

