Vice President Shettima has never publicly presented himself as being distracted by the politics of 2031. For now, his attention remains on supporting President Tinubu and ensuring the success of the administration. There will be time for future political decisions when the time comes. As the saying goes, one crosses the bridge only when one gets there.

By now, the debate over whether President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) would retain Senator Kashim Shettima (GCON) as his running mate has been settled. With the submission of the presidential nomination forms to the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have once again emerged as the party’s presidential ticket.

I never doubted that President Tinubu would retain my principal, Vice President Kashim Shettima. Mr President is a man who stands by his convictions. He values loyalty, hard work, and trust. He is not the kind of leader who makes important decisions because of rumours or pressure from political detractors.

Since this administration came into office, Vice President Shettima has shown complete loyalty to his boss. He has carried out every assignment given to him with commitment and without seeking unnecessary attention. He understands that the success of the administration is more important than personal glory.

One thing that stands out in this administration is the relationship between the President and his Vice President. Since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, it is difficult to remember another President and Vice President who have worked together with this level of trust, understanding, and mutual respect.

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Yet, despite this healthy relationship, there have been desperate efforts by some people to create division between the two leaders. Politics, they say, is a dirty game. But I never imagined it could be this dirty.

Vice President Shettima himself publicly revealed one of those shocking incidents during the public presentation of the autobiography of former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon. According to him, some people from his own home state went to President Tinubu and warned him not to wear clothes presented to him by the Vice President. They allegedly claimed that the Vice President wanted to poison or kill him in order to take over power. Such a story sounds unbelievable, yet it was shared by the Vice President himself before a distinguished audience.

What could be more painful than that? Here was a man who had risen to become the number two citizen of Nigeria — the highest political office ever occupied by a son of Borno State. Instead of standing behind him and praying for his success, some people chose to spread lies and suspicion in an attempt to destroy him politically.

Thankfully, their plot failed. President Tinubu was not deceived. Rather than allowing falsehood and mischief to influence his judgment, he continued to work closely with his deputy. Today, the same Vice President they wanted to push aside has once again been entrusted with the responsibility of standing beside the President as they seek another mandate from Nigerians.

That should teach an important lesson. Lies may travel fast, but truth eventually catches up with them.

Now that the issue of the 2027 ticket has been settled, the conversation in some political circles has shifted to another question: who succeeds President Tinubu in 2031? Those asking that question are simply getting ahead of themselves.

Vice President Shettima has never publicly presented himself as being distracted by the politics of 2031. For now, his attention remains on supporting President Tinubu and ensuring the success of the administration. There will be time for future political decisions when the time comes. As the saying goes, one crosses the bridge only when one gets there.

Besides, leadership is ultimately in the hands of God. It is God who crowns kings and removes them. Human beings may make plans, hold meetings, and plot against one another, but the final decision belongs to Almighty God.

As 2027 approaches, I remain confident that the Tinubu-Shettima ticket will once again present its case before Nigerians. Just as many people doubted them in 2023 and they emerged victorious against all odds, I believe they will again seek the trust of Nigerians with confidence.

For now, the focus should remain on governance, delivering the promises made to Nigerians, and strengthening the partnership that has brought stability to the Presidency.

That, to me, is the true price, and the lasting reward, of loyalty.

Baraaaa my leader, Sir.

Mahmud Muhammad is the personal assistant to Vice President Kashim Shettima on Domestic Affairs, North East and Director, City Boy Movement, Borno State.