A new Nollywood film, ‘Dance of the Goddess,’ has sparked a wave of reactions online following its release on 19 February.

The movie, which uniquely blends Nigerian and Indian cultural influences, has already amassed over 107,000 views on the official streaming YouTube channel, ZPL Nolly TV.

Directed by Valentine Morgan, the film features a notable cast, including Angela Okorie, Dinana Nyeche, Ngozi Ezeonu, and Evans Okoro.

Angela, cast as Indiana, plays the lead role as a river goddess adorned in traditional Indian attire with elaborate jewellery. This creative choice has generated both praise and criticism from audiences.

‘Dance of the Goddess’ follows Nollywood’s recent trend of embracing global influences, just months after the industry’s foray into Korean-inspired storytelling.

This latest venture, however, has drawn heightened attention due to its bold incorporation of Indian cinematic elements—particularly in costume, setting, and performance style.

The storyline revolves around an Indian water goddess whose dance heals the soul. It further spotlights the mystical river goddess as her interactions with mortals unfold in a dramatic, culturally rich narrative.

Mixed reactions

The film’s promotional clips, especially those featuring Angela’s transformation into a regal, Indian-styled deity, have gone viral, fuelling discussions across social media.

As expected with any daring cinematic experiment, the movie has sparked debate. Supporters highlight the film’s visual appeal and Angela Okorie’s performance, viewing it as a bold step toward innovation.

However, others question the authenticity of its Indian-inspired elements, criticising forced accents, exaggerated performances, and questionable production choices.

Some argue that such projects invite ridicule, while others mock the film’s costuming and direction. Veteran movie actors like Angela and Ngozi have faced backlash, with critics suggesting they be more selective with their roles.

Beyond individual performances, concerns have been raised about Nollywood’s growing tendency to adopt foreign cinematic styles instead of refining its unique approach. Influencer VeryDarkMan and actor Deyemi Okanlawon have joined the discussion, adding to the controversy.

With its mixed reception, ‘Dance of the Goddess’ raises the question of whether it is a bold cultural fusion or just an online spectacle.

The movie is available on ZPL Nolly TV, where viewers can judge whether it successfully blends Nigerian and Indian influences or fuels debate.

See more reactions below:

God, why did you brought me to this Nigeriaddddd???? 😭✋🏾 Also, the auto gele on that uncle’s head is for what???? https://t.co/kx4O7oTeDi pic.twitter.com/4ZCSLnfOLo — Anjola baby 🥰 (@TheAnjolajesu) February 21, 2025

Why not put slow motion effect instead of moving in slow motion — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) February 22, 2025

Lmaooooooo it’s kuku you that clicked on it to watch. Accept the consequences like that. — Ade (@DAM0LA) February 21, 2025

Why not put slow motion effect instead of moving in slow motion — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) February 22, 2025

I couldn’t hold back the laughter when I read “auto gele” — Amen Samson (@amen_samson) February 22, 2025

You know when you want to cry but don’t know to? Na watin do my laughter just now 😂😂😂 The soundtrack sef 😂😂😂 na Nigerian compose am — Innovator ló mọ (@innovator_lo_mo) February 22, 2025

The copied everything but the stomach.

Have they seen any Indian actress with that type of stomach? — иωατα αиαγο єzє (@chisocriz) February 22, 2025

