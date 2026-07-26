If a child who once struggled to read can now read confidently, if a teacher who once lacked support can now teach with better tools, if a dilapidated classroom becomes a safe place to learn, and if a bright child from an ordinary home can compete successfully on the national or international stage, then education has moved beyond politics.

Kwara: From fragmented fixes to systemic educational reform, By Kabir Olayinka

Every society that desires a better future must first decide what kind of education it wants for its children. It is one thing to construct school buildings; it is another to build an education system that equips children with competent teachers, decent classrooms, technology, and a genuine opportunity to learn.

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This is where the education strategy of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in Kwara State deserves closer public evaluation.

When AbdulRazaq took office in 2019, Kwara’s basic education sector was burdened by systemic challenges, including outstanding counterpart funding obligations that had affected the state’s access to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) matching grants. The administration moved to clear the outstanding obligations, helping to unlock federal intervention funds and catalyse the rehabilitation of public schools across the state.

Moving beyond financial recovery, the administration instituted transparent, merit-based Computer-Based Testing recruitment exercises, hiring thousands of qualified teachers, while implementing the new national minimum wage. To relieve economic pressure on families, AbdulRazaq also moved to eliminate unofficial levies imposed on parents through school-based structures, while introducing direct running grants to support the maintenance and day-to-day operations of schools.

At the centre of this structural reform is KwaraLEARN, the state’s flagship basic education initiative. KwaraLEARN addresses the gap between classroom attendance and actual foundational literacy and numeracy.

The programme combines structured lesson plans, learning materials, teacher training, continuous coaching, and data-driven assessments. By 2023, more than 6,000 teachers had been trained, while thousands of digital tablets and more than 1.2 million textbooks and learning materials were distributed across 1,578 primary schools.

Because digital platforms cannot replace functional physical environments, the administration paired KwaraLEARN with major infrastructure upgrades, including a ₦20 billion commitment in 2025 for school remodelling, laboratories, libraries, and sanitation facilities. The administration has also upgraded the Kwara State School for Special Needs and introduced welfare support for visually impaired students at Queen Elizabeth Secondary School, reinforcing its focus on inclusive education.

The scale and direction of these interventions have attracted recognition from national and international quarters. The Leadership Newspaper Governor of the Year Award highlighted the administration’s interventions in basic education, the unlocking of UBEC funding, gender inclusion and human capital development, while the Nigeria Union of Teachers has commended its approach to teacher welfare, merit-based recruitment and professional development. The administration’s progress in infrastructure delivery and human capital development has also been recognised through the National Excellence Awards in Public Service (NEAPS).

UNICEF, meanwhile, praised Kwara for reaching more than 55,900 learners through the Nigeria Learning Passport, exceeding its original target of 20,000 learners by more than 280 per cent. The agency attributed the achievement to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s commitment to education technology and human capital development. At the global level, the structured pedagogy approach underpinning KwaraLEARN aligns with interventions highlighted by the World Bank’s Global Education Evidence Advisory Panel as cost-effective approaches to improving foundational learning. Together, these recognitions and commendations suggest that Kwara’s education reforms are attracting attention beyond official government claims.

The outcomes of this comprehensive approach are increasingly visible in academic performance.

In 2024, Governor AbdulRazaq celebrated 31 Kwara public school pupils who reportedly scored above 300 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), led by Samuel Oluwasemilore with a score of 358. In 2025, Jimoh Abdulmalik Olayinka scored 373, ranking among Nigeria’s top performers nationwide. Beyond written examinations, Kwara pupils have also recorded notable achievements in debating, including victory at the International Junior Secondary School Debate Championship in Malaysia. The achievement was rewarded by the Governor with ₦2 million for each winner, while other Kwara pupils have represented Nigeria at international debating competitions.

To sustain this growth, the administration institutionalised the Kwara State Education Trust Fund to drive public-private funding and expand opportunities for disadvantaged pupils.

The fund has also supported scholarships for pupils securing admission into Federal Unity Colleges. Additionally, the establishment of the Kwara State University of Education and efforts to strengthen tertiary institutions are intended to ensure a steady pipeline of trained educators and skilled professionals.

Taken together, these interventions reveal a cohesive philosophy. It is not simply about renovating buildings, but renovating the system. It is not merely about deploying technology, but using data to improve learning outcomes. It is not just about increasing enrolment, but ensuring every child acquires competitive skills.

Education remains a continuous project. Kwara continues to navigate challenges around growing infrastructure demands and learning poverty. But the evidence of a deliberate structural shift cannot be ignored.

From KwaraLEARN to classroom rehabilitation, from merit-based teacher recruitment to direct running grants, from UBEC recovery to international recognition, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s agenda reflects a deliberate move from fragmented interventions towards a more coherent system of human capital development.

The ultimate test lies not in official bulletins, awards, or government claims, but in the lives of the children passing through these classrooms.

If a child who once struggled to read can now read confidently, if a teacher who once lacked support can now teach with better tools, if a dilapidated classroom becomes a safe place to learn, and if a bright child from an ordinary home can compete successfully on the national or international stage, then education has moved beyond politics.

It has become opportunity.

And that is the enduring story of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s education transformation in Kwara: making quality education a foundation upon which every child can build a future.

Kabir Olayinka is a public affairs analyst based in Ilorin, Kwara State.