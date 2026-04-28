The Grand Finale Concert and Graduation/Award Ceremony of the Berklee in Nigeria: Tiwa Savage Intensive Music Programme (Class of 2026) brought the inaugural edition of the initiative to a close on Sunday at the National Theatre, Lagos.

At the event, 18 outstanding participants were awarded more than $2 million in scholarships, granting them fully funded undergraduate places at Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Organised by the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation (TSMF) in partnership with Berklee College of Music, the programme, held from 22 to 26 April, marked Berklee’s first on-the-ground appearance in Nigeria and the wider West African region.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the initiative, spearheaded by award-winning singer and Berklee alumna Tiwa Savage (Class of 2007), was designed to connect Africa’s music industry with global education standards. Serving as artistic adviser, Savage collaborated with Berklee Global and the Berklee on the Road platform to deliver world-class training directly within Nigeria’s music ecosystem.

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Training and selection

A total of 120 emerging Nigerian singers, songwriters, producers, and music professionals were selected from a record 2,100 applicants to participate in the intensive programme.

Sessions were held at the MUSON Centre School of Music in Lagos, where participants underwent daily training from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The curriculum combined lectures, workshops, ensemble rehearsals, mentorship, and one-on-one scholarship interviews, with practical instruction spanning live performance, songwriting, music production, stagecraft, and the business of music.

According to Berklee’s Dean of Admissions, Damien Bracken, 27 participants were shortlisted for consideration after auditions and interviews.

“We auditioned and interviewed a total of 27 highly skilled musicians, and today we will award in excess of $2.1 million in merit scholarships to assist these candidates to enrol at Berklee in Boston next year successfully,” he said.

Participants engaged directly with Berklee faculty through collaborative sessions, gaining technical skills and industry insight while exploring genres including Afrobeats, R&B, hip-hop, gospel, jazz, and fusion. The programme culminated in the creation and performance of original compositions.

Faculty members included Dennis Montgomery, Yoron Israel, Tyrone Chase, Nichelle Mungo, Anthony Nembhard, and Jason Camelio, among others.

Performances and awards

The grand finale, which was free to the public, drew over 1,000 attendees, including members of the US Consulate, industry executives, cultural leaders, and music enthusiasts.

Hosted by Darey Art Alade and media personality Kiekie, the event featured live performances by the Class of 2026 ensembles, showcasing original works developed during the programme. Performances blended classics from Stevie Wonder and Miles Davis with contemporary influences such as Ayra Starr, Masego, and Ne-Yo.

Guest performances by Loud Urban Choir and singer Teni further energised the audience, highlighting the diversity and depth of emerging Nigerian talent.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of graduation certificates to all 120 participants.

‘A proud moment’

Speaking at the event, Tiwa Savage described the milestone as both emotional and symbolic of the programme’s broader mission.

“Seeing these young musicians take the stage at the National Theatre was a deeply emotional and proud moment for me. When we started the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation, the goal was to bring the world’s highest standards of music education home to Nigeria, and seeing 18 of our students receive life-changing scholarships to Berklee in Boston is proof that our talent is truly global.

“This is only the beginning of our mission to ensure that African creatives have the tools, the structure, and the platform to lead the world stage,” she said.

Beyond performances and awards, the event generated attention on social media, including a widely shared moment in which Tiwa Savage and singer Seyi Shay were seen embracing, signalling a reconciliation after a previously reported rift.

Expanding access

The programme represents a significant milestone for music education in Africa, highlighting a shift towards structured talent development and institutional collaboration within the industry.

At its Lagos launch in March, Savage said the foundation aims to expand access to professional training and global opportunities for emerging talent.

“We don’t lack talent in Nigeria; we have so much talent. What I want to do is create access so that people with talent can find the right infrastructure and education, and also serve as a bridge and pipeline to the rest of the world,” she said.

Organisers say future editions are expected, signalling a sustained commitment to nurturing the next generation of African music talent.