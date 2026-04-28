The World Cup kicks off in less than three months, so football fans around the globe are already buzzing with excitement, making predictions, and building anticipation for the tournament. With several new features, such as the increase in the number of teams from 32 to 48, and the fact that it will be held in three countries, Mexico, Canada, and the United States, this promises to be one of the most exciting World Cups in history, with plenty of room for surprises.

Nine African teams have qualified for the competition through the continental qualifiers. To provide an overview of how each team will fare at the World Cup, it used odds from platforms like Bizbet for each team’s title chances as a basis. This data offers a precise picture of the continent’s top contenders, as it takes into account everything from each player’s current form to the tournament bracket, considering each country’s path.

Morocco

Morocco is undoubtedly the African team tipped to go the farthest in the World Cup. After all, the country reached the semifinals in 2022 and achieved the best position in the continent’s history. Since then, the team has improved even further, posting excellent results during the four years between the two tournaments.

The evolution of Moroccan football has been so significant that the opener match against Brazil is being considered a very balanced match and the toughest for the South Americans in the group stage, something that was unimaginable just a short time ago.

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Morocco’s standout player is right-back Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain, the world’s best in his position. Morocco’s odds to win the title are 50.0, placing them among the top 12 contenders for the tournament title.

Egypt

With odds of 200.0, Egypt is tied with other African teams as the second most likely to have a strong run. This could be the first time star player Mohammed Salah enters the tournament without any physical issues, which could make all the difference. The team landed in a very manageable group, where it will face Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand.

Ivory Coast

The team’s biggest advantage is that it features several very young players who are on the rise in European football and reaching high market values. On the other hand, the Ivorians may lack experience, which is crucial in such a major competition.

Senegal

In the last World Cup, in 2022, Senegal was considered the strongest African team, as it boasted world-class players in virtually every position. However, the team never reached its full potential given its excellent roster. The team is likely to face a difficult group stage, as they will face France and Norway.

Ghana

Ghana’s chances of having a strong World Cup campaign have increased significantly this year thanks to the brilliance of star player Semenyo, who was the most expensive signing of the last transfer window and is making an impressive start at Manchester City. Before his emergence, the team had a solid roster but lacked clear technical leadership. Anyone who uses promotions like a Bizbet promo code and visits the bookmaker will see that Ghana is another team with odds of 200.0 to win the title.

Algeria

In the last two World Cups, the country was considered one of the best on the continent thanks to a great generation of players and extremely strong team play. Now, however, most of the top players are no longer at their peak, and the team hasn’t been significantly revamped, meaning the country heads into the World Cup with lower expectations.

South Africa

The team lacks globally recognized stars, but still plays an attractive style of football with a strong emphasis on teamwork. It’s worth noting that the South Africans will play in the World Cup opener against Mexico, repeating the opening match from when the country hosted the tournament in 2010.

Tunisia

The team was once known for its rock-solid defense, even without many well-known players. Now, however, things are a bit different, having conceded 8 goals in the African qualifiers, one of the worst defensive performances among the continent’s qualified nations.

Cape Verde

Cape Verde is considered the weakest African team in the 2026 World Cup, with odds of 1000 to win the title. For the country, simply qualifying is already a huge achievement, considering this will be the first time in history that the team will compete in a World Cup, making it one of only four debutants in the 2026 edition.

Cape Verde’s qualification was surprising, as the team finished first in a group that included the traditional powerhouse Cameroon. Their path in the group stage will be far from easy, as they face Uruguay, Spain, and Saudi Arabia.

World Cup Favorites and Key Dates

Now that you’ve seen the odds for each of the African teams that qualified through the continental qualifiers, check the list below to see which countries are the bookmakers’ favorites to win the title:

Spain – 6.0

France – 8.0

England – 8.0

Brazil – 9.0

Argentina – 10.0

Portugal – 10.0

Now, check the table for the key dates of the 2026 World Cup:

Stage Date Opening match June 11 Start of the second round June 28 Start of the Round of 16 July 4 Start of the quarterfinals July 9 Semifinals July 14 and 15 Final July 18