Nigerian music stars Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems and Asake ended the 2026 BET Awards without a win despite earning major nominations at this year’s ceremony, held on Sunday at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Hosted by comedian Druski, the annual event celebrated excellence across music, film, television and sports, with American stars Teyana Taylor and hip-hop duo Clipse emerging as the night’s biggest winners.

The BET Awards were established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network to celebrate Black entertainers and other minorities in music, film, sports and philanthropy.

Although Nigerian artistes enjoyed a strong presence on the 2026 nominations list, they were edged out in highly competitive categories, underlining both the growing global influence of Afrobeats and the stiff competition on one of Black entertainment’s biggest stages.

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Breakdown

Tems, who received three nominations, was shortlisted for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, BET Her for her song First, and the Viewers’ Choice Award for Raindance, her collaboration with British rapper Dave.

However, she lost Best Female R&B/Pop Artist to Kehlani, while ” Girl, Get Up by Doechii featuring SZA claimed the BET Her Award. Mariah the Scientist’s Burning Blue won the Viewers’ Choice Award.

Despite missing out on the awards, Tems impressed audiences with a live performance of 2025’s “What You Need.’

Wizkid and Asake were nominated for Best Group but lost to acclaimed rap duo Clipse, who also won Album of the Year for Let God Sort Em Out and Best Collaboration for Chains & Whips featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Burna Boy’s feature on Gunna’s WGFT was also unsuccessful in the Best Collaboration category, with Clipse and Kendrick Lamar taking the prize.

South African singer Tyla, nominated for Video of the Year with Chanel and the Viewers’ Choice Award, also left the ceremony empty-handed.

Nigerian descent loss

The film and television categories also proved disappointing for talents of Nigerian and African heritage.

Ayo Edebiri and Cynthia Erivo were both nominated for Best Actress, but the award went to Teyana Taylor.

British-Nigerian actor Damson Idris lost the Best Actor prize to Michael B. Jordan for his performance in Sinners.

No African artists won awards at the 2026 BET Awards, resulting in a total lockout for nominees

Last year, Ayra Starr was the only Nigerian artist to win an award for the Best International Act category.

Global wins

Taylor enjoyed a remarkable evening, collecting three competitive awards: Best Actress, Video Director of the Year and the newly introduced Fashion Vanguard Award.

She also received the prestigious Icon of the Year honour, presented by Janet Jackson, in recognition of her outstanding achievements across music, film and fashion.

Clipse matched Taylor’s success with three competitive wins, taking home Album of the Year, Best Group and Best Collaboration.

Kendrick Lamar added to his impressive BET Awards record by winning Best Male Hip-Hop Artist for a ninth time, while Kehlani secured two awards for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Video of the Year for Folded.

Other notable winners included Leon Thomas, who claimed Best Male R&B/Pop Artist; Cardi B, who won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist; Olivia Dean, named Best New Artist; and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which won Best Movie.

Special honours were also presented during the ceremony. Music icon Lauryn Hill received the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award, veteran music executive Sylvia Rhone was honoured with the Ultimate Icon Award. In contrast, host Druski received the newly introduced Pulse Award.

BET Awards 2026 Winners

Album of the Year: Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: Kehlani

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: Leon Thomas

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Cardi B

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Best Group: Clipse

Best Collaboration: Chains & Whips — Clipse featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist: Olivia Dean

BET Her Award: girl, get up. — Doechii featuring SZA

Viewers’ Choice Award: Burning Blue — Mariah the Scientist

Video of the Year: Folded — Kehlani

Video Director of the Year: Teyana Taylor

Best Movie: Sinners

Best Actress: Teyana Taylor

Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan

Sportswoman of the Year: A’ja Wilson

Sportsman of the Year: Jalen Brunson

Special Honours

Icon of the Year: Teyana Taylor

Living Legend Icon Award: Lauryn Hill

Ultimate Icon Award: Sylvia Rhone

Pulse Award: Druski

Biggest Winners

Teyana Taylor – 3 competitive awards + Icon of the Year honour

Clipse – 3 awards

Kehlani – 2 awards

Kendrick Lamar – 2 awards

Most nominations without a win

Doja Cat – 4

Latto – 4

A$AP Rocky-3

Bruno Mars- 3

Bryson Tiller- 3

Chris Brown- 3

Jill Scott- 3

Metro Boomin- 3

Tasha Cobbs Leonard -3

Tems—3

YK Niece -3