Nigerian rapper and activist, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has released a new single, titled ‘Ole’.

The 2-minute 15-second rap song, released on Friday, highlights concerns about insecurity, inflation, and governance in Nigeria.

The 35-year-old lawyer-turned-singer has built a reputation for addressing social and political issues through his music.

Known for songs such as “This Is Nigeria,” which addressed corruption, insecurity, and social inequality, Falz has consistently used his music to comment on national issues.

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Ole

The song’s title, Ole, a Yoruba word meaning “thief,” recurs throughout the record, as the artist accuses political leaders of failing to address the country’s challenges.

The track, released amid growing public concern over the rising cost of living and persistent security challenges across parts of the country, sees the musician deliver some of his strongest political commentary in recent years.

In Ole, the rapper references kidnappings, killings and attacks that have continued to affect communities across Nigeria.

“Many still ain’t really free, Many losing all the will, Many soldiers in the field/Many brothers dem dey kill,” he says in one of the verses.

The song also reflects concerns over abductions and violent crimes.

“Many people wey dem kidnap. And dem turn them to deceased,” Falz raps.

The release comes as Nigeria continues to grapple with security challenges, including attacks by armed groups, kidnappings for ransom and communal violence in several states.

Recent attacks in communities and addiction of school children in Oyo, Borno and Kwara states have further heightened concerns about public safety.

Beyond insecurity, the rapper focuses on economic hardship, particularly rising inflation and the increasing cost of living.

“How many we go take before we don fed up? Inflation rate is high, like my blood pressure,” he says.

Politicians

Falz also criticises what he describes as the exploitation of ethnic divisions and poverty by politicians.

“Don’t think that you can whip up tribal sentiments for life. Keep keeping people poor and hope that you can weaponise. Hope that you can bank on all the hungry votes that you can buy,” he raps.

In another section of the song, the musician questions the government’s response to insecurity.

“Security welfare na the primary job you take,” he says, appearing to reference the constitutional responsibility of government to protect lives and property.

The rapper further condemns the killing of security personnel and the continued attacks by criminal groups.

“For under your nose dem kill a whole brigadier general,” he says. “Who dem catch for the crime? Arrest count still on zero.”

In this song, Falz points out the government’s complacency amid serious national concerns.

Ole is now available on all streaming platforms