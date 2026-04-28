The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Tuesday announced that its newly inaugurated board has resumed duty, pledging to strengthen the commission’s capacity to deliver on its statutory mandate.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the commission on Tuesday.

“The newly inaugurated board of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) resumed on April 28, 2026, with a pledge to boost the capacity of the NUPRC in meeting its statutory mandate,” the statement said.

The board members include Magnus Abe (Chairman), Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan (Commission Chief Executive), Sunday Babalola (Non-Executive Commissioner), Paul Jezhi (Non-Executive Commissioner), Bashari Indabawa (Executive Commissioner), Muhammed Sabo Lamido (Executive Commissioner), Patience Oyekunle (Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources), Mustapha Lamorde (Executive Director, HSEC, NMDPRA), and Dalhat Muhammad Kamal (Director, Ministry of Finance), while Olayemi Adeboyejo serves as Commission Secretary and Legal Adviser.

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Speaking at the commission’s headquarters shortly after the inauguration, Mr Abe assured the management team of the board’s support and cooperation.

“I want to assure management that we are here strategically to work with you and see that, as much as possible, we work together to uplift the Commission and to help our country,” he said.

He said the board’s role is to provide stronger leadership and oversight and pledged to prioritise securing more suitable office accommodation for the commission to improve staff productivity.

“I believe that of all the priorities we should have, getting proper office accommodation should take priority over everything else,” he stated.

In her remarks, the NUPRC Commission Chief Executive, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, congratulated the new board members, noting that the commission relies on them for strategic direction in line with the Petroleum Industry Act.

Mrs Eyesan described the inauguration as timely, especially amid rising oil and gas prices triggered by the crisis in the Middle East.

“Today, the oil and gas industry is seeing volatility because of the war in the Middle East and the transition and its impact on the industry,” she said.

She noted that Nigeria must position itself to respond effectively to both the global energy transition and disruptions arising from the Middle East crisis.

“I believe the Commission is positioned for the shocks or eventuality that may arise,” she added.

The NUPRC boss also reaffirmed the management team’s commitment to ongoing reforms in the industry.

Speaking earlier at the inauguration, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said the event reflected the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening governance in Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

He said the board, as the apex governance body of the commission, is expected to provide strategic oversight, policy direction, and institutional stability that will improve investor confidence and promote sustainable development in the upstream sector.

“This development is firmly aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President, which prioritises strong institutions, the rule of law, and integrity in public service,” Mr Akume said.

While congratulating the appointees, the SGF urged the board members to uphold high standards of corporate governance, ensure accountability and transparency, and work constructively with management and stakeholders while preserving regulatory independence.