Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced that his sixth studio album, Oriadé, will be released on 31 July marking a major milestone as he celebrates 15 years in the music industry.

The five-time Grammy nominee announced on Monday through an exclusive interview with Billboard and a teaser shared across his social media platforms, where he wrote: “Oriadé—31st July. The kingdom expands. Chosen long before the throne. Pre-order my new album now.”

ORIADÉ 👑 31st JULY. The kingdom expands. Chosen long before the throne.

Pre-order my new album now. (Link in bio) pic.twitter.com/DfVLtbmYxA — Davido (@davido) June 29, 2026

The album’s title, Oriadé, is a combination of the Yoruba words “ori” (head or destiny) and “adé” (crown), symbolising destiny, honour and fulfilment.

Furthermore, the announcement video captures the cultural direction as the 33-year-old music star dons a wine-and-black traditional outfit, beaded and flanked by a throne and a crown.

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Deeply rooted project

According to Davido, the project reflects both his personal journey and his mission to elevate African music on the global stage.

Reflecting on his career, the singer told Billboard, “Over fifteen years ago, I decided to trust something I couldn’t fully explain… I just knew music was my destiny. Oriadé is a celebration of the journey that led me to where I am now.

“To be in a position where I can help push African music forward around the world is something I’ll never take for granted. I hope when people hear my new album, they understand that purpose doesn’t always follow the expected path. The biggest blessings often come from betting on yourself, even when the destination isn’t in sight yet.”

Davido has also revealed that Oriadé will mark a return to the sound that first established him as one of Africa’s biggest music stars.

“The recent music I’ve been working on is really, really African. I’m taking it back to my original Davido kind of music,” he said, hinting that fans can expect a project deeply rooted in traditional Afrobeats influences.

The 13-track album will be the shortest studio project of his career, following previous albums Omo Baba Olowo (2012), A Good Time (2019), A Better Time (2020), Timeless (2023) and 5ive (2025), all of which featured 17 tracks.

Build up, landmark year

The album rollout began with the release of its lead single, “I Know Who I Be,” on Friday.

It serves as the official follow-up to 5ive, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard World Albums chart and earned Davido his fifth consecutive top-five entry on the chart.

The album featured collaborations with Omah Lay, Chris Brown, Victoria Monét, Becky G, Shenseea and YG Marley. At the same time, the Omah Lay-assisted hit “With You” became one of the biggest Afrobeats records of 2025.

Oriadé also arrives during another landmark year for the singer.

In April, Davido made his Coachella debut with a colourful 45-minute performance that included a surprise appearance by Adekunle Gold.

He later teamed up with Major Lazer and Nelly Furtado on “No Place Like Home,” the official soundtrack for the FIFA World Cup 2026, and performed the song at the tournament’s countdown concert in Los Angeles.

Although the full tracklist and guest appearances remain under wraps, excitement is already building among fans, many of whom expect another globally influential body of work.