International Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage has launched the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation, a new initiative aimed at supporting young African creatives across different areas of the music industry.

The foundation is designed to broaden access to professional training for aspiring producers, songwriters, sound engineers and other creative professionals who play key roles in shaping the music business but often lack structured learning opportunities on the continent.

Announcing the initiative, Ms Savage said the global success of Afrobeats has shown the importance of building strong creative ecosystems beyond performers alone.

“An industry cannot thrive on artists alone,” she said. “Behind every global sound is a network of producers, engineers, lawyers, publishers and innovators. If we do not deliberately invest in developing these roles, we weaken the foundation of the industry.”

Rationale

She said her experience as a student at Berklee College of Music shaped her understanding of how education and access can expand creative possibilities. Ms Savage, who attended the institution in the mid-2000s, said exposure to global systems helped her better navigate the business side of music and understand the value of ownership and structure.

The singer said the foundation is intended to extend similar opportunities to young Africans who may not have access to world-class training.

“Talent exists everywhere, but access does not,” she said, adding that emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence are already reshaping music production and distribution, making structured learning more urgent for African creatives.

As part of its inaugural programme, the foundation has partnered with Berklee College of Music to deliver an intensive training programme in Nigeria. The four-day programme, scheduled for April 23–26, 2026, will bring Berklee faculty to Lagos to work with selected participants.

Enter Berklee

Organisers said the programme will train 100 emerging creatives in areas such as live performance, songwriting, music production, and the business of music. Participants will also receive guidance on navigating the global music industry and building sustainable careers.

The programme will conclude with a live showcase where participants present original work blending West African musical traditions with global styles. Selected participants are also expected to receive further mentorship and guidance on accessing Berklee’s on-campus and online programmes.

Berklee College of Music said the initiative reflects its efforts to expand access to music education globally. Its president, Jim Lucchese, described the Nigeria programme as part of the institution’s international outreach, adding that working with Ms Savage provides a way to connect with local creative communities.

Jason Camelio, who oversees Berklee’s global programmes and partnerships, said collaborations with artists and alums help the institution extend learning opportunities beyond its campuses and reach emerging talent in different regions.

Applications for the programme are open to musicians, producers, songwriters and other creatives across Africa until March 20, 2026. Participation is tuition-free for those selected, though participants are expected to cover their travel and accommodation costs in Lagos.

The foundation said its long-term goal is to broaden awareness of career opportunities within the music industry and provide young Africans with pathways to develop