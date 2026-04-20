The forthcoming film adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone is facing renewed backlash over colourism and cultural representation, with critics questioning key casting decisions in a story widely regarded as deeply rooted in Yoruba identity and Black experiences.

The controversy, which first emerged after the cast announcement in early 2025, has resurfaced following the release of a first-look teaser at CinemaCon 2026, reigniting conversations across social media about representation, authenticity and long-standing industry biases.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and based on the bestselling novel by Tomi Adeyemi, the fantasy epic is scheduled for a global theatrical release, including IMAX, on 15 January 2027.

Children of Blood And Bone cast united at CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/S9XIfM7Sqf — Blackish Press (@blackishpress) April 16, 2026

Colourism concerns

Much of the criticism has centred on the casting of Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari, a character whose darker skin tone is central to her storyline in the novel.

In the book, Amari’s experiences of prejudice within the royal family are closely tied to her complexion. Critics argue that casting a lighter-skinned, biracial actress weakens this narrative and reflects a broader pattern of sidelining darker-skinned Black women in leading roles.

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Some commentators have also questioned the casting of Thuso Mbedu as Zélie, a character often described as having very dark skin.

Beyond colourism, the film has drawn scrutiny over cultural authenticity. Despite its strong Yoruba influences and Nigerian setting, the initial lead cast largely features actors from the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa.

This has sparked debate, particularly among Nigerian audiences, about the limited presence of Nollywood actors in major roles and concerns over accents and cultural nuance.

Children of Blood and Bone

First published in 2018, Children of Blood and Bone is the opening instalment in Ms Adeyemi’s Legacy of Orïsha trilogy. Set in the fictional kingdom of Orïsha, inspired by Yoruba culture and West African mythology, the story follows a young divîner, Zélie Adebola, on a quest to restore magic after a ruling monarchy violently suppresses it.

Beyond its fantasy elements, the novel explores themes of oppression, identity and systemic discrimination, with colourism playing a significant role in character development.

Ms Adeyemi has previously linked the themes in her work to broader conversations about anti-Black racism in popular culture.

From page to screen

The film’s journey to the big screen has been extensive. Initially optioned in 2017, the project changed hands before Paramount Pictures acquired the rights in 2022.

Ms Adeyemi co-wrote the screenplay with Prince-Bythewood and also serves as an executive producer.

Principal photography began in Lagos in February 2025 and concluded in June after a 74-day shoot, marking a notable decision to film on the African continent.

At CinemaCon in April 2026, Paramount unveiled the film’s first teaser, offering audiences a glimpse into the world of Orïsha. Early reactions positioned the project as a potential milestone for Black-led fantasy cinema, drawing comparisons to the cultural impact of Black Panther.

Star-studded cast

The initial cast announcement, first reported by Variety, revealed a high-profile ensemble.

Lead roles include Thuso Mbedu as Zélie, Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari, Damson Idris as Prince Inan, and Tosin Cole as Tzain.

Supporting cast members include Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba, Lashana Lynch, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Regina King.

Following the backlash, additional Nigerian figures, including Richard Mofe-Damijo and Ayra Starr, were later added in supporting roles.

Ms Prince-Bythewood described the ensemble as reflective of “the whole of the diaspora”.

Defence

Ms Adeyemi also defended the casting, pointing to open casting calls, including in Nigeria, and emphasising her intention to reflect a wide spectrum of Black identities. However, some fans viewed her response as dismissive, further fuelling debate.

Despite the criticism, the film continues to generate strong interest following its teaser, with audiences praising its visual scale and African-inspired storytelling.

Reactions and responses

No Yoruba women in the major cast They put an SA woman with all their xenophobia and one light skinned biracial.

And colorism is so integral to the plot surrounding the main female character

It’s just so messed up on all fronts https://t.co/SY5oWWYlBm — busola-sama🌻 (@Busolami_ay) April 19, 2026

Oh! Now Africans understand delineation⁉️ When black Americans (Freedmen) say Africans shouldn’t portray Freedmen, especially our heroes & icons, we’re labeled hateful. Every ethnic group protects their identity & culture while Freedmen are expected to carry everyone. @ReginaKing https://t.co/0ga4e5oq4x — CCFreedmen (@CCFreedmen) April 20, 2026

I hate to have to take the side of the angry mob (especially because my sweet Amandla has pretty much never been cast in a major role where her skin colour wasn’t an issue) buuuuut yeah this casting makes no sense. I actually can’t wrap my head around it. And I love all of them. https://t.co/koU8MY4Bjz — Ẹniafẹ́ ✨ (@EniafeMomodu) April 19, 2026

Seeing Black people root for this movie to flop over skin tone is wild. If it fails, that’s fewer Black stories being told, fewer black people get bread, Bigger picture matters. The entire black panther franchise collapsed cos one black man died, y’all should think smarter lol.. — Rilley (@rilley_xy) April 19, 2026

I’m still baffled by why you all would cast a light skinned biracial girl as the lead?? Especially when her character faces colorism from being dark skinned (which is considered “less regal” by their societal standards)? Her dark skinned complexion is a big part of her character. — Noire 🌞 (@macabrenoire) April 19, 2026

The casting is a BEYOND a disaster because Amari’s dark skin is the whole point of her character. In the book, she’s literally traumatized by her mom, who forces her into bleach baths and treats her like a disgrace because she’s darker than the rest of the royals. — Ruta haye (@HayeRuta21008) April 19, 2026

In response, Ms Stenberg described colourism as “an insidious system” and said she is mindful of not taking roles that could displace darker-skinned actresses, adding that Ms Adeyemi had encouraged her involvement.