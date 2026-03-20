Ten days after his 86th birthday, American actor and martial artist Chuck Norris died.

The ‘Delta Force’ actor’s family confirmed the news in an Instagram post, stating that they would like to keep the circumstances private.

According to the statement, the actor died surrounded by his family and was at peace.

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.

“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives,” the statement reads.

It further states that the actor’s family is deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments they were blessed to share with him.

“The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends,” the Norris family added.

Hospitalisation

On Thursday, TMZ reported that the actor was hospitalised in Hawaii after a medical emergency.

According to the news platform, a medical emergency occurred on the island of Kauai that landed Chuck in the hospital.

“We do not know the nature of the emergency; however, we are told Chuck is in good spirits.

“Whatever happened must have occurred quickly, because we’re told on Wednesday he was training on the island … a friend of Chuck’s was on the phone with him, and we’re told Chuck was in good spirits and cracking jokes,” the report read.

Chuck Norris

Born Carlos Ray ‘Chuck’ Norris on 10 March1940, he was an American martial artist and actor.

Norris, who served in the United States Air Force, was a black belt in Karate, Taekwondo, Tang Soo Do, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Judo.

He won many martial arts championships and later founded his own discipline, Chun Kuk Do.

In Hollywood, Norris trained celebrities in martial arts. Norris went on to appear in a minor role in ‘The Wrecking Crew’ (1968).

After that, Bruce Lee, his friend and fellow martial artist, invited him to play one of the main villains in ‘The Way of the Dragon’ (1972).

He then took the major role in the action film ‘Breaker! Breaker!’ (1977), which turned a profit. His second lead, ‘Good Guys Wear Black’ (1978), became a hit, launching him as a popular action film star.

He went on to star in such acclaimed movies as ‘A Force of One’ (1979), ‘Silent Rage’ (1982), ‘Missing in Action’ (1984), ‘Missing in Action 2: The Beginning’ (1985), ‘Code of Silence’ (1985), ‘Invasion U.S.A.’ (1985), ‘The Delta Force’ (1986), ‘Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection’ (1990), ‘Hellbound’ (1994), ‘The Expendables’ 2 (2012) and many others.

His last post on Instagram shows the famous actor in a sparring session with a trainer, shortly after which he said, “I don’t age. I level up.”

“I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know,” he wrote.