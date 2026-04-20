Leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun East Senatorial District have unanimously endorsed Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, as their consensus candidate for the 2027 senatorial election.

The endorsement was announced on Monday at a well-attended gathering held at Adeola Odutola Hall in Ijebu-Ode, bringing together a broad coalition of party leaders and grassroots representatives from across the district.

The event drew members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), former and serving local government chairmen, past and present lawmakers at both state and national levels, councillors from all wards in the district, as well as women and youth leaders.

In attendance were all councillors across Ogun East; all ward chairmen; all ward executives; all local government chairmen; all local government executives; serving members of the National Assembly; all serving members of the State House of Assembly; all past members of the State and National Assembly; and all members of the Elders Advisory Council from the district.

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Speaking on behalf of stakeholders, former Ogun East senator, Lekan Mustapha, said the decision was driven by a shared conviction that Governor Abiodun possesses the capacity to represent the district effectively at the Senate.

According to him, party leaders would formally communicate the endorsement to the governor, including a commitment to purchase his nomination forms for the 2027 election.

“We will put a body together to deliver this message to our Governor that he has been adopted as the consensus candidate,” Mustapha said, describing Abiodun as a leader of strong character and sound intellect.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, noted that the governor’s track record in governance and party cohesion made him deserving of the Senate seat.

“This endorsement is historic and unanimous. It reflects the collective belief that Prince Dapo Abiodun is the right person for the position,” he stated.

Also speaking, House of Representatives member, Femi Ogunbanwo, representing Odogbolu, Ijebu-Ode and Ijebu North East Federal Constituency, said the governor’s administration has fostered peace and development across the state, expressing confidence that he would attract more dividends of democracy to Ogun East at the national level.

Chairman of Sagamu Local Government, Afolabi Odulate, commended the governor’s performance and reiterated the district’s collective appeal for him to accept the senatorial bid.

The event witnessed participation from all 103 councillors across the nine local governments in Ogun East, alongside youth leaders and key grassroots mobilisers.

Prominent figures in attendance included former senators Gbenga Kaka and Lekan Mustapha, Ogun East APC Chairman Adedoyin Adeleke, and respected party elders such as Kola Ogunjobi, Bayo Dayo, Durojaye, Pegba Otemolu, James Dina, and Osibote Amoran.

Also present were notable political figures and mobilisers including Femi Nuberu, Yinka Adeleye, Jokotade Kasimawo, Toyin Jekami, Kuburat Arigbabu, Aremu Babatunde, Ojuroye, Tajudeen Adedeko, Adefowora Akeem, Blessed Ogunsola, Ogunnde Razaki, and Sakiru Folorunso.

Members of the House of Representatives from the district — Adesola Elegbeji, Joseph Adegbesan, and Femi Ogunbanwo — also attended in solidarity, underscoring the widespread backing for the governor’s anticipated senatorial bid.