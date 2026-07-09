Actors Lateef Adedimeji and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman will lead the cast of Black Market, a new Nollywood film whose producers plan to attempt a Guinness World Record for the largest film screening at a single venue.

Rixel Studios announced the project in a statement on Thursday, saying the film will premiere on 26 September at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

According to the producers, the premiere will aim to attract 50,000 people in an attempt to surpass the current Guinness World Record of about 43,000 people watching a film at a single location.

The record attempt is being organised in collaboration with FilmOne, Signet Ring Studios and Switch Visuals Production.

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The film

Black Market is Rixel Studios’ second feature film, following Red Circle, which was released in 2025.

The film was written by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed and Fatimah Binta Gimsay and directed by Ms Gimsay. It was shot in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The cast includes Lateef Adedimeji, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Ibrahim Yekini (Itele D Icon), Scarlet Gomez, Omowunmi Dada, Teniola Aladese, Susan Pwajok, Uzor Arukwe, Folagade Banks, Tomiwa Tegbe, Andrew Yaw Bunting, Shamz Garuba and Adeoluwa Akintoba.

Guinness World Record attempt

The producers said the planned premiere is intended to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest audience at a single film screening.

Nora Awolowo, who leads Rixel Studios, said the project reflects the team’s desire to explore new ideas after the release of its debut feature.

“As young filmmakers, one of our aims is to look for ways to innovate creatively,” she said.

Ladun Awobokun, Chief Content Officer at FilmOne Studios, described the record attempt as an opportunity to showcase Nollywood to a global audience.

Similarly, Switch Visuals Production CEO Damilola Osikoya said the project demonstrates what young filmmakers can achieve through collaboration.

Director Fatimah Gimsay said the team wanted to make an entertaining film and looked forward to sharing it with audiences.