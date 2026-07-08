The Television Academy has unveiled the nominees for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, with HBO Max’s medical drama The Pitt emerging as the most-nominated programme after securing 25 nods.

The nominations, announced in Los Angeles on Wednesday, recognise television programmes aired during the eligibility period from 1 June 2025 to 31 May, 2026. Actors Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) and Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere), alongside Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego, revealed the nominees.

Comedy series Hacks followed closely with 24 nominations, setting a record for the most nominations received by a comedy series in a single year. Apple TV+’s newcomer Widow’s Bay earned 19 nominations, while Pluribus received 18 and Beef collected 16.

Overall, HBO Max dominated this year’s nominations with approximately 122 nods across its programming, ahead of Netflix with about 111 and Apple TV+ with roughly 87.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“This year’s nominees represent the extraordinary creativity and artistry that make television such a dynamic form of entertainment. The breadth of work recognised this year, from intimate character-driven comedies and satires to fantasy, thrillers, and costume dramas, demonstrates that great storytelling knows no bounds. We’re proud to celebrate the artists and craftspeople behind these remarkable achievements, and look forward to honouring them at the Emmys this September,” Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego stated.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on 14 September 2026, and will be broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Actress Mariska Hargitay, best known for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, will host the event, while the Creative Arts Emmy Awards are set for 5 and 6 September.

Drama and comedy races

The nominees for Outstanding Drama Series are The Diplomat, The Gilded Age, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Paradise, The Pitt, Pluribus, Slow Horses and Your Friends & Neighbours.

The Outstanding Comedy Series category features Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking and Widow’s Bay.

The Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series nominees are All Her Fault, The Beast in Me, Beef, DTF St. Louis and Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

Acting nominees

In the drama acting categories, Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Mark Ruffalo (Task), Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat) and Noah Wyle (The Pitt) will compete for Outstanding Lead Actor.

The Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nominees are Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), Chase Infiniti (The Testaments), Keri Russell (The Diplomat), Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus) and Zendaya (Euphoria).

For comedy, the Lead Actor nominees are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Wonder Man), Steve Carell (Rooster), Matthew Rhys (Widow’s Bay), Jason Segel (Shrinking) and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building).

The Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category includes Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Elle Fanning (Margo’s Got Money Troubles), Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback) and Jean Smart (Hacks).

Among limited or anthology series performers, Riz Ahmed (Bait), Jason Bateman (Black Rabbit), Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story), Oscar Isaac (Beef) and Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me) were nominated for Lead Actor, while Claire Danes (The Beast in Me), Sally Field (Remarkably Bright Creatures), Carey Mulligan (Beef), Sarah Pidgeon (Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette) and Sarah Snook (All Her Fault) earned Lead Actress nominations.

Among programmes, The Pitt, Hacks, Widow’s Bay, Pluribus and Beef finished as the five most-nominated titles.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

“The Diplomat”

“The Gilded Age”

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”

“Paradise”

“The Pitt”

“Pluribus”

“Slow Horses”

“Your Friends & Neighbours”

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“Widow’s Bay”

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

“All Her Fault”

“The Beast in Me”

“Beef”

“DTF St. Louis”

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Mark Ruffalo, “Task”

Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man”

Steve Carell, “Rooster”

Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Riz Ahmed, “Bait”

Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Oscar Isaac, “Beef”

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”

Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”

Carey Mulligan, “Beef”

Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”

Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Tom Pelphrey, “Task”

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”

Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt”

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus”

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay”

Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

Dale Dickey, “Widow’s Bay”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Megan Stalter, “Hacks”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Jason Bateman, “DTF St. Louis”

Richard Gadd, “Half Man”

David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis”

Richard Jenkins, “DTF St. Louis”

Charles Melton, “Beef”

Nick Offerman, “Death by Lightning”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis”

Dakota Fanning, “All Her Fault”

Laurie Metcalf, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Joy Sunday, “DTF St. Louis”

Youn Yuh-jung, “Beef”

Constance Zimmer, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”

Overall nominations:

“The Pitt” – 25

“Hacks” – 24

“Widow’s Bay” – 19

“Pluribus” – 18

“Beef” – 16