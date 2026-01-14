Beyond Tarkwa Bay, a gripping new short documentary that chronicles the vibrant, defiant surf culture of Lagos against the backdrop of forced eviction, has been officially selected for the 34th Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF).

As America’s largest and most prestigious Black film festival, PAFF is an Academy Award-qualifying festival for short documentaries. This selection places Beyond Tarkwa Bay on a global stage, offering a rare glimpse into a unique Nigerian subculture fighting for its survival.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Peter Oke (Boys On The Brink) and produced alongside Rume Onosode, Beyond Tarkwa Bay follows Abraham, a teenage surfer who finds freedom on the waves of Lagos’s Tarkwa Bay.

But when naval bulldozers suddenly raze the community in a violent eviction, Abraham’s dreams hang in the balance. Refusing to be a victim, he channels his grief into a surfing competition that could take him beyond the only home he’s ever known.

Financially supported by Akin Jones of Aella Microfinance Bank and serial entrepreneur George Oni, the film offers an intimate look at the collision between the joy of youth sports and the harsh reality of systemic displacement.

“This is more a sports story about resilience than displacement,” said director Mr Oke. “These athletes turned a moment of tragedy into fuel for a dream now recognised by the Nigerian Olympic Committee. They are proving that Nigerian youth from Tarkwa Bay have what it takes to one day represent the country at the Youth Olympic Games.”

The film represents a bridge between Lagos and the Diaspora. While shot entirely on location in Lagos, capturing the vibrant energy of the Tarkwa Bay community, post-production was completed in Toronto, Canada.

As the documentary is ardently supported by Adewale Fawe and John Micheletti of The Nigerian Surfing Federation, the Pan African Film Festival selection marks a major milestone for the Nigerian Surfing Federation, bringing international attention to the talent and potential of Nigerian water sports athletes.

“To have Beyond Tarkwa Bay premiere at PAFF is a profound honour,” says director Mr Oke. “This film is a testament to the power of the Nigerian youth, the strength of mentorship, and the unyielding spirit of Tarkwa Bay. I hope it inspires audiences to pursue their dreams, regardless of the odds.”

Held annually in Los Angeles during Black History Month (February), the Pan African Film Festival is a global beacon for the Black creative experience. A win for Best Documentary Short at PAFF would make Beyond Tarkwa Bay eligible for consideration for the Academy Awards.