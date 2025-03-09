Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD, and Nigerian alter princess singer Ayra Starr have been announced as members of the star-studded cast of the upcoming film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s best-seller novel “Children Of Blood and Bone”.

Also confirmed are British-Nigerian basketball players Temi Fagbenle, Pamilerin Ayodeji, Kola Bodunde, Shamz Garuba, Zackary Momoh, and Saniyya Sidney.

They join an already stacked lineup led by South African actress Thuso Mbedu, who plays Zélie, the young woman at the heart of the story.

Tosin Cole will play her older brother Tzain, while Amandla Stenberg and Damson Idris portray Princess Amari and Prince Inan. Chiwetel Ejiofor is set to play King Saran, with Academy Award winner Regina King as Queen Nehanda.

The Children of Blood and Bone adaptation cast includes Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lashana Lynch, and others.

Children of Blood and Bone

Lucasfilm, the studio behind Star Wars, produces Children of Blood and Bone, which will be released in 2027.

In March 2018, Premium Times reported Ms Adeyemi’s win as her novel landed a seven-figure book-and-movie deal with Hollywood Fox studios for `Children of Blood and Bone,’ her first novel. The book is said to be a “Black Lives Matter-inspired fantasy novel”.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The 30-year-old Adeyemi is the daughter of a Nigerian medical doctor and hospice trader, was born in the US, and currently lives in San Diego.

Ms Adeyemi, often called the next J.K. Rowling (the writer of the successful Harry Potter series), created an epic tale of an oppressive world that many black people can relate to.

Ms Adeyemi based the characters, their conversations, and their habitats on the rich culture and traditions of her indigenous Yoruba culture.

Directed by Gina Prince–Bythewood, “Children of Blood and Bone” is set in the mythical kingdom of Orïsha, where the maji once possessed powerful magic before King Saran sought to terminate it.

READ ALSO:Three films shortlisted for Nollywood in Hollywood 2025 edition

After the raid, many were left dead, and those who survived were powerless. Zélie and her brother Tzain and Princess Amari stumbled upon a way to bring magic back.

Rebelling against her father’s instruction, Princess Amari embarks on a dangerous journey to restore what was lost. But standing in their way is Prince Inan, determined to stop them at all costs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

