Russia’s domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service, said it has arrested a German citizen suspected of attempting to carry out a terrorist attack in the country’s North Caucasus region.

According to the agency, the woman, born in 1969, was detained in the city of Pyatigorsk in the Stavropol region.

Authorities alleged on Monday that she was acting on behalf of Ukrainian intelligence services.

The FSB said the suspected target was a facility used by Russian law enforcement authorities.

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A bomb was reportedly discovered in the woman’s rucksack and subsequently defused.

The claims could not be independently verified.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the FSB has repeatedly reported thwarting alleged attacks and detaining individuals accused of acting on behalf of Ukrainian intelligence.

(dpa/NAN)