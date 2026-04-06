In boxing, some fights refuse to fade. They linger through missed opportunities, shifting careers, and changing circumstances, waiting for the right moment to resurface.

On Sunday at the O2 Arena, that moment returned to the spotlight.

And once again, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua found themselves on a collision course.

Wilder sends a message in the ring, and beyond

Wilder’s victory over Derek Chisora was not just another win; it was a statement.

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In a brutal, back-and-forth contest, the American reminded the division of his enduring power and presence. More importantly, he shut down growing retirement whispers and reasserted his place among boxing’s elite heavyweights.

But the real drama unfolded after the final bell.

As Wilder exited the ring, his focus shifted. Waiting nearby was Joshua; watching, silent, observant.

The two men met. A brief, respectful fist bump. Then came the words that have echoed through the heavyweight division for years:

“Let’s do it.”

Joshua didn’t respond. He held Wilder’s gaze, the tension thick, the silence louder than any declaration.

A rivalry built on near-misses

This was not the first time their paths had crossed, and not the first time the fight had felt within reach.

For years, Wilder vs Joshua has hovered as one of boxing’s great “what ifs.” Negotiations stalled. Timelines clashed. Momentum shifted.

Now, the landscape has changed again.

Joshua’s immediate future has been shaped by personal tragedy. The death of close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, in a car accident in Nigeria last December, forced a pause, one that extended beyond boxing.

Even in the arena corridors that night, the tension lingered. In a separate exchange, both fighters walked past each other without acknowledgement, a quiet contrast to Wilder’s earlier callout.

Joshua rebuilding, Wilder reloading

Despite the uncertainty, Joshua is moving again.

He has returned to full training camp and is now working closely with Oleksandr Usyk’s team, a significant step as he builds toward his first fight since the December accident.

Before that setback, Joshua had delivered a knockout victory over Jake Paul, but injuries from the crash disrupted his 2026 plans.

Now, a return is being targeted for July.

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And the options are massive.

A long-awaited clash with Wilder. A blockbuster showdown with Tyson Fury. Or perhaps both, if timing allows.

Wilder, for his part, is leaving no room for doubt.

“Put up or shut up, baby,” he told talkSPORT.

“I’m ready and back now. A healed Wilder is a dangerous Wilder. I’ll come anywhere in the world to fight.”

The fight that won’t go away

The heavyweight division thrives on moments like this, tension, timing, and unfinished business.

Wilder has made his move. Public. Direct. Unmistakable.

Joshua has yet to answer.

But with both men edging back toward peak condition and the sport demanding defining fights, the question is no longer about interest.

It is about timing.

And whether, after years of circling each other, two of boxing’s biggest names will finally meet when it matters most.