The Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hulayat Omidiran, has said Nigeria’s sports industry has the potential to contribute more than 50 per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) if properly harnessed through deliberate investment and strategic policies.

Mrs Omidiran made the remarks while receiving the National Executive Committee of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), led by its President, Isaiah Benjamin, during a courtesy visit to the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

A former member of the Executive Board of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the FIFA Women’s Football Committee, Mrs Omidiran, described sports as a powerful driver of economic growth, youth empowerment and national unity.

“Sports is more than entertainment; it keeps communities together, strengthens families, and, if properly harnessed, can contribute more than 50 per cent of a nation’s GDP. Nigeria is not there yet, but this administration is genuinely committed to unlocking the immense benefits of a vibrant sporting ecosystem,” she said.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

She reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to repositioning sports as a catalyst for economic development and social cohesion.

SWAN matron

The visit also witnessed Mrs Omidiran’s formal acceptance of her nomination as the first National Matron of SWAN.

Describing the honour as a privilege, she pledged her full support for the association and its programmes.

“I accepted immediately because it is a great honour. I will not be a silent matron. When I am with you, you will know I am with you. The Federal Character Commission will stand with SWAN, and I will support your programmes in every way possible,” she said.

Earlier, Mr Benjamin congratulated the FCC chair on what he described as her transformative leadership of the commission, citing institutional reforms, transparency, stakeholder engagement and a renewed commitment to equity and fairness.

He also commended her contributions to sports administration, particularly her role in promoting women’s football and advancing sports development in Nigeria.

“You have consistently demonstrated that sports are not merely about competition but a powerful instrument for leadership, youth empowerment, social inclusion and national development. Your remarkable journey continues to inspire generations of sports administrators, journalists and young Nigerians,” Mr Benjamin said.

He noted that SWAN’s decision to appoint Mrs Omidiran as its first National Matron was in recognition of her contributions to sports development, public service and national integration.

Mrs Omidiran is expected to be formally decorated during SWAN’s National Triennial Congress in August, where delegates from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory will elect new national officers and deliberate on the future of sports journalism in Nigeria.